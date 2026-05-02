Why Fans Are Convinced Panda Express Ruined Its Iconic Orange Chicken

America can thank former Panda Express chef Andy Kao for orange chicken, a now-iconic Chinese-American dish he invented in 1987. Since then, it has become a fan favorite at Panda Express, and it's now on the menu of many Asian restaurants in the United States. But does the restaurant chain still use the same recipe now as it did back in 1987? Many Panda Express fans answer no to that question.

Sometime in the fall of 2025, online speculation ramped up that something was different about Panda Express' orange chicken. The popular restaurant chain had always made its famous orange sauce in-house, but was it being premade and delivered to locations now? This question, and different variations of it, popped up all over Reddit: "Any one else's location switching to premade orange chicken sauce similar to the other fryer-cooked food sauces? If so, what do y'all think of it?"

Most commenters seemed convinced that Panda Express had made this change, and they weren't happy about it. A Redditor claiming to be a Panda Express employee said "Yeah! I hate it! It's more sticky, messy, and the quality gets worse a lot faster. I've been dealing with a lot of complaints about the orange chicken being dry." On a separate Reddit thread, another supposed employee confirmed that the sauce is now bagged instead of made in-house. Interestingly enough, the chain still advertises it as "The Original Orange Chicken."