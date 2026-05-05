The Absolute Best High-Fiber Bread We Tasted Came From Walmart

Whole grains are a great way to get your fiber in, and Great Value Multi-Grain bread does, indeed, contain many of them. The grains incorporated in this bread are whole wheat, whole rye, oats, barley, millet, triticale (a wheat-rye hybrid), and brown rice. All of these are meaningful whole grains that contribute to overall nutrition. There are also a few seeds in there (flax seeds, sunflower seeds) that, while not actual whole grains, have additional potential health benefits (like reducing inflammation). However, while the bread is full of healthy whole grains, it should be noted that it isn't 100% whole wheat, given that it contains refined enriched wheat flour.

Still, it's clear to us that Great Value Multi-Grain is the best high-fiber bread. When compared to the loaf that was ranked last, Sola Deliciously Seeded Soft White Bread, Great Value proves to be the more nutritious choice overall (it also thankfully lacks Sola's chalky aroma). Many of the ingredients in Sola's bread fall under the "contains less than 2% of" category, which isn't going to do much for you. So, while our last-placed high-fiber bread might be fine for those on a keto diet or watching their carb intake, it's highly processed. Great Value, on the other hand, has wheat flour as a primary ingredient, making it the more nutritious choice overall, in addition to being the tastiest.