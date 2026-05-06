Bacon Or Pork Sausage: Which Packs More Protein Per Serving?

Bacon and pork sausage are easy ways to get more protein at breakfast, but despite both being made from pork, they don't have the same amount of protein. In most cases, breakfast sausage will have more protein than bacon. There are a range of bacon and sausage products on the market, but a two-slice serving of standard bacon (not thick-cut or turkey bacon) has around 6 grams of protein, while three pork sausage links contain around 11 grams.

Not all bacon and sausage is made the same way though, so the protein amounts could vary based on brand, ingredients, and suggested serving size. For this comparison, Chowhound looked at original-cut bacon and original-flavored pork breakfast sausage — which is different from standard pork sausage — from the same brand (Bowl & Basket from ShopRite) to help get the most accurate comparison. It appears that shape might matter in terms of serving size, too — Bowl & Basket's breakfast sausage patties have two more grams of protein per serving than its breakfast sausage links, or 13 grams total.