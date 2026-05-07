The Stylish Aldi Gear Perfect For Keeping Cool And Hydrated This Summer
We don't know if you've heard, but people have been bringing their water bottles with them everywhere like it's a fashion accessory. From prestigious if-you-know-you-know collections like Owala's limited edition color drops or simple, on-a-budget $5 Dollar Tree tumblers as a Stanley alternative, it's a trend to hydrate with style. And while it looks cute just holding a colorful water bottle, there might be a way to show yours off hands-free. Aldi's LS Live In Style Fashion Waterbottle Crossbody comes in three different designs — black, beige, and white sherpa — so you can choose a stylish gear that matches your taste. The black (with gold hardware) looks like it can work best for professionals who prefer something sleek and polished, while beige is ideal for minimalists with a penchant for the clean girl aesthetic. The white sherpa might appeal to those who like to play with fashion and love anything fuzzy.
Its long, wide, adjustable strap allows you to wear your water bottle crossbody, though it also comes with a short braided strap for an additional handle. The best part is that all designs have a convenient pocket secured with a zipper, where you can place your car keys, wallet, and maybe even a small emergency snack. For $10 each, we can see its appeal, especially if you're constantly on the go.
Is this the perfect accessory for your water bottle?
The LS Live In Style Fashion Waterbottle Crossbody has a basic purpose: to provide an easy way to hydrate without losing your stylish edge. It can be convenient for those using public transit who need a way to take a sip easily. People with certain disabilities might also appreciate this convenient accessory. If you're not completely confident that your bottle can be tightly closed without any liquid spilling, you can always stash it here, too.
Additionally, if you like taking a walk around the neighborhood — and staying hydrated while doing it — this allows you to travel light. To add to the convenience, you can put your essentials, including a protein bar for snacking on the road and credit cards for emergencies, as there are secured pockets for them. Meanwhile, some folks utilize the crossbody as their primary bag, leaving their big purses in the car instead.
That said, those who only have something like Stanley cups or wider water bottles with a handle will find the space in the crossbody bag too snug for their tumblers. An Owala or a similarly-designed bottle might be a better fit. Overall, if it's easy access to water you're looking for, this can do the job for you. But at the end of the day, if you decide to get one, just make sure to remember to clean your water bottles properly; you wouldn't want to carry all that buildup with you, too.