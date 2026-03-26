Everything You Need To Know About Owala Color Drops
Carrying a water bottle with you everywhere you go has become all the rage — and it's not just for hydration's sake, either, but more so a fashion statement. There are a lot of different colors and designs on the market, so all you have to do is take your pick. One of the brands at the forefront of this craze is Owala, which is popular for its easily sippable design. Think of it this way: Owala is like the Dubai chocolate bars of water bottles. But what people go especially crazy for is its color drops — its special edition colorways sold in limited quantities — so expect these designs to be gone faster than you can blink, especially if a certain design has gone viral before the official release.
Perhaps one of the reasons why it's so sought after is due to its limited availability, so each drop urges consumers to snag one before it's gone. For fans of the brand, and even collectors, keeping your eyes peeled for Owala color drops is essential to be able to grab one yourself — and while you're at it, don't forget to clean the gunk out of your Owala water bottle if you want it to last longer. From how often the brand releases its color drops to how to purchase the previous ones, here's everything you need to know about Owala's rare releases so you don't miss out on what you've been eyeing.
New color drops are released monthly
Those looking to get their hands on an Owala color drop don't really need to wait long for the next release, as a new one is launched every month. It's generally at 10 a.m. MT, and the specific date is announced months in advance on its website, so you can mark your calendar to get a reminder. On rare occasions, fans are even blessed with two color drop releases in a span of a month.
All the information you need about the design is already available on the Owala website, so you can plan your purchase. This includes the price, close-up images of the water bottle, the size, and exciting features. You can even view the material composition, which is important because the material of the water bottle affects the taste. Generally, prices range from $30 to $50 for these exclusive releases, which is obviously more expensive than the mainstay water bottle designs, so plan your budget accordingly. If you miss this month's release, though, don't worry — there's always next month to look forward to. But fortunately, a sold out item doesn't always mean that it's sold out forever.
Sold out doesn't mean it's the end
When color drops sell out in an hour or less, the brand opens backorders for those who didn't get a chance to purchase the much-coveted design. You can look out for backorders at 10 a.m. MT the next day of the official release. But here's the catch: you'll have to wait longer to receive the water bottle, which will take around 10 to 12 weeks. Some shoppers online have suggested that this is because Owala water bottles are likely manufactured in China, so it will take some time for them to reach American shores.
Alternatively, if you're willing to be more creative to get your hands on the design you want, you can do a little digging on the internet for resellers. eBay, Mercari, and Poshmark can lead you directly to the available listings. But of course, be wary of their legitimacy. Some resellers might also sell the Owala color drop at a higher price, so it's best to think twice if it's really worth it.
You should plan ahead to snag one
Being able to shop an Owala color drop requires planning. Because there are limited designs, you have to be more methodical to get ahead of the line. Staying notified by clicking "notify me" on Owala's website can help, but what really makes a difference is if you keep your eyes peeled on the website at the time of release to avoid missing out on your coveted design. When it's time, refresh the site until it appears on your end.
But before the official drop, make sure you're already logged into your account, so that when it's time to proceed to checkout, everything runs smoothly. Having all your information on autofill can be greatly beneficial, as some color drops sell out in less than five minutes. Some do stay available as long as a few months, but of course, there's still no guarantee. So, whatever makes the purchase faster, you should do it, or you'll risk other people getting to it first.