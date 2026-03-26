Everything You Need To Know About Owala Color Drops

Carrying a water bottle with you everywhere you go has become all the rage — and it's not just for hydration's sake, either, but more so a fashion statement. There are a lot of different colors and designs on the market, so all you have to do is take your pick. One of the brands at the forefront of this craze is Owala, which is popular for its easily sippable design. Think of it this way: Owala is like the Dubai chocolate bars of water bottles. But what people go especially crazy for is its color drops — its special edition colorways sold in limited quantities — so expect these designs to be gone faster than you can blink, especially if a certain design has gone viral before the official release.

Perhaps one of the reasons why it's so sought after is due to its limited availability, so each drop urges consumers to snag one before it's gone. For fans of the brand, and even collectors, keeping your eyes peeled for Owala color drops is essential to be able to grab one yourself — and while you're at it, don't forget to clean the gunk out of your Owala water bottle if you want it to last longer. From how often the brand releases its color drops to how to purchase the previous ones, here's everything you need to know about Owala's rare releases so you don't miss out on what you've been eyeing.