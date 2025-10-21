Dollar Tree's $5 Tumblers Are An Affordable Stanley Alternative
If a Stanley cup is on your Christmas list this year, you may want to reconsider. Stanley cups, specifically The Quencher Tumblers, have become wildly popular since their initial release in 2016. While they're a great cup to keep your beverages cold throughout the day, the price can be a drawback — a 40-ounce tumbler retails at $45. Aldi offers a Stanley cup dupe for only $10, but if you're looking for one that's even cheaper, Dollar Tree is the place to go. You can find a 40-ounce tumbler for only $5 at Dollar Tree, and it's practically identical to the iconic Stanley cup.
Dollar Tree has always been a reliable store for a cheaper deal, whether you're looking for everyday kitchen essentials or personal care items. The store has especially been known for its dupes of popular products, so it's no surprise Stanley was next in line. The Dollar Tree tumbler comes in a selection of five different colors, which is less than Stanley's large array of patterns and colors, but the price point makes up for it. The tumbler is even insulated like the Stanley cup and has the same lid, straw, and handle.
What customers are saying about the Dollar Tree dupe
While the Dollar Tree tumbler may look and sound great, the real test is if it performs as well as the Stanley cup. Customers have given mixed reviews on the Dollar Tree cup, with some saying it works great and others claiming their drinks don't stay cold. The dupe may not have the same endurance as Stanley's, but many customers agree this is still a good buy and a decent product for the price. It probably won't last you through a hot summer day, but it's a great option if you're not looking to spend a fortune on a water bottle.
Dollar Tree even offers a cheaper Stanley dupe for $1.25, however, this version is reportedly made out of plastic. Still, if you care more about style than performance, this may be an even better find. Many customers believe a deal like this is too good to pass up, whether you're buying the plastic or insulated one. No Dollar Tree copycat is an exact replica of the real thing, but just like how the store's Starbucks coffee swap is a close-enough version of the chain's original, so is this one. For $5, the Dollar Tree tumbler is worth at least trying out.