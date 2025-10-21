Dollar Tree's $5 Tumblers Are An Affordable Stanley Alternative

If a Stanley cup is on your Christmas list this year, you may want to reconsider. Stanley cups, specifically The Quencher Tumblers, have become wildly popular since their initial release in 2016. While they're a great cup to keep your beverages cold throughout the day, the price can be a drawback — a 40-ounce tumbler retails at $45. Aldi offers a Stanley cup dupe for only $10, but if you're looking for one that's even cheaper, Dollar Tree is the place to go. You can find a 40-ounce tumbler for only $5 at Dollar Tree, and it's practically identical to the iconic Stanley cup.

Dollar Tree has always been a reliable store for a cheaper deal, whether you're looking for everyday kitchen essentials or personal care items. The store has especially been known for its dupes of popular products, so it's no surprise Stanley was next in line. The Dollar Tree tumbler comes in a selection of five different colors, which is less than Stanley's large array of patterns and colors, but the price point makes up for it. The tumbler is even insulated like the Stanley cup and has the same lid, straw, and handle.