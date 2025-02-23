Your Reusable Water Bottle Is Probably Gross. Here's How To Clean It

No good deed goes unpunished, as anyone who has ever given valuable feedback about Aunt Sally's potato salad can attest. Likewise, once you finally resolve to drink more water, a whole new world of bores, chores, and public bathroom doors flood in like a wild river. And even after you've learned the easy frozen trick for top-notch lemon water, accepted that sparkling is just as hydrating as still, and identified the best reusable bottle for you, you've got to keep cleaning the darn thing into eternity.

The best way to keep your reusable water bottle clean, is frequently. Scrub it with hot, soapy water at the end of each day, thoroughly drying after. That dryness is key, and one of the reasons we don't love a dishwasher for this particular task. Most reusable water bottles have dark crevices where moisture can linger and invite its best friend, bacteria. Together, they live to make you sick. Being that plenty of dishwashers don't quite reach the aridity of our dreams before its time to unload, it's just more effective to clean and dry reusable water bottles by hand. But, if you left it in your handbag, on the Peloton, or back at the office over the weekend, there are some additional measures you can take.