Our Favorite Hard Seltzer From Aldi Is A Mini Tropical Vacation In A Can

Aldi has a reputation for having a spectacular drink selection, whether that's popular dupes that turn heads (after all, Aldi's diet coke has the internet convinced that it's the perfect McDonald's copycat), or canned alcoholic beverages. Hard seltzers are popular cans to grab for those interested in low-carb and low-calorie alcoholic beverages that pack fruity flavors, and Aldi has many of them on its shelves. When we sipped and ranked every hard seltzer that Aldi had to offer, it became clear that there was one fruity winner worth our praise: the Fieldcraft double mango extra-fruited hard seltzer.

There are enough hard seltzer drink brands to suit everyone in your friends group, but this Aldi can stood out for its uncompromising mango flavor. Fieldcraft is Aldi's private label brand and brings some punch into the world of adult beverages. We ranked each drink in our list according to intensity, realness, freshness, and how true to the can's description it was — and the Fieldcraft double mango hard seltzer was the can that got the thumbs up from the very first fruity sip. The drink is flavored with 15% real mango puree to bring out the strong and fresh fruit flavor, and it boasts a perfectly vibrant color which adds to the tropical vibes.