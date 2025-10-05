Why The Internet Is Convinced Aldi's Diet Cola Is The Perfect McDonald's Diet Coke Dupe
Diet Coke has long been on the radar of many soda lovers. With the way that trends get picked up across social media, it makes sense that everyone is talking about this carbonated beverage. Whether it's a new way to make a dirty, spicy Diet Coke or what dupes are best on the market, everyone has an opinion about how to enjoy this soda. In one such case, the internet is shocked by how closely Aldi's version of this classic beverage replicates the flavors in a McDonald's fountain drink. The dupe, which is called Summit Diet Cola, even has the most avid Diet Coke drinkers stumped as to which is the off-brand variety during taste tests.
The popular consensus happens to be that a McDonald's Diet Coke is the best tasting fountain drink option you can get, but many are saying that Aldi's canned dupe is very similar to the fast food giant's carbonated offerings. Some note that the Aldi drink is very crispy and sweet, albeit tasting slightly more watered down, much like McDonald's. Others are not able to tell the difference, while some incorrectly guess that Aldi's version is the one from McDonald's.
The next time you get a craving for this fizzy cola drink, it might be worth your time to grab a 12-pack at your local Aldi (for only $4.69, which breaks down to 39 cents per can), as opposed to paying those name brand premiums at McDonald's. Your daily Diet Coke purchase may not seem too pricey in the moment ($2.19 on average for a small, 16-ounce drink), but it comes at a much higher cost overall.
Other Aldi dupes that are worth a try
Aldi is known for its wide range of affordable grocery items, many of which happen to make for high-quality dupes of your favorite name brand snacks and beverages. While Summit Diet Cola may be new to your list of go-tos, you'll also want to consider Aldi's many other offerings that pack a flavorful punch at a much more cost-effective price.
Among these options you'll find store brand alternatives of the fan-favorite cookie, Oreo. Aldi's version of this chocolate cookie sandwich brand is made by Benton's, and it even comes in a double-filled option. You can also find a pretty solid alternative to Goldfish in Savoritz's turtle-shaped cheddar crackers. When it comes to cereal varieties, Aldi also offers the flavors of Cinnamon Toast Crunch but made by the brand Millville and called Cinnamon Crunch Squares.
For soda lovers, Summit also has many more delicious dupes. If you're a Sprite fan, Aldi offers its own variation under its brand Popz. The store brand drink actually features prebiotics in addition to the classic lemon lime flavor you're used to, similar to Poppi. Aldi also carries its own version of popular energy drinks like Red Bull. The chain's brand is called Red Thunder and comes in both original and sugar-free versions. Lastly, for those after a cheaper version of Fairlife protein shakes, the store carries an ultra-filtered protein milkshake by Elevation. And if that's not enough for you, check out this list of 14 other Aldi dupes that taste just like the real thing.