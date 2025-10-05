Why The Internet Is Convinced Aldi's Diet Cola Is The Perfect McDonald's Diet Coke Dupe

Diet Coke has long been on the radar of many soda lovers. With the way that trends get picked up across social media, it makes sense that everyone is talking about this carbonated beverage. Whether it's a new way to make a dirty, spicy Diet Coke or what dupes are best on the market, everyone has an opinion about how to enjoy this soda. In one such case, the internet is shocked by how closely Aldi's version of this classic beverage replicates the flavors in a McDonald's fountain drink. The dupe, which is called Summit Diet Cola, even has the most avid Diet Coke drinkers stumped as to which is the off-brand variety during taste tests.

The popular consensus happens to be that a McDonald's Diet Coke is the best tasting fountain drink option you can get, but many are saying that Aldi's canned dupe is very similar to the fast food giant's carbonated offerings. Some note that the Aldi drink is very crispy and sweet, albeit tasting slightly more watered down, much like McDonald's. Others are not able to tell the difference, while some incorrectly guess that Aldi's version is the one from McDonald's.

The next time you get a craving for this fizzy cola drink, it might be worth your time to grab a 12-pack at your local Aldi (for only $4.69, which breaks down to 39 cents per can), as opposed to paying those name brand premiums at McDonald's. Your daily Diet Coke purchase may not seem too pricey in the moment ($2.19 on average for a small, 16-ounce drink), but it comes at a much higher cost overall.