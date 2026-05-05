Cinnabon's Cinnamon Is Exclusive: Here's The Closest Copycat To Use In Your Recipe

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Imagine, for a moment, if you will: you walk into your kitchen, and your nose perks up just like it used to when you strolled through the concourse of your favorite mall years ago. You'd know the smell of Cinnabon anywhere, and it's clearly at the top of the list of fast food chains that serve mouth-watering cinnamon rolls. While you may not be able to recreate the exact recipe at home, you can ditch the canned cinnamon rolls and get pretty close to the Cinnabon version. It all comes down to the type of cinnamon that you use in your recipe, and here you'll need a blend of ceylon and korintje varieties.

It turns out that Cinnabon has actually trademarked the cinnamon blend it uses to create the recognizable cinnamon taste we all know and love. It comes from the Cassia Cinnamomum tree in Indonesia (commonly known as the cassia tree), and it's known as Makara cinnamon. According to Reddit, the chain used to sell its unique cinnamon blend years ago, but doesn't any longer. However, per copycat recipes, you'll want to go with a half-and-half blend of ceylon cinnamon (it adds a touch of sweetness) and korintje cinnamon (it adds the tiniest hint of spice) to recreate the Cinnabon taste (or, at least, pretty close to it) in your at-home cinnamon rolls.