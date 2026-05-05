Twix Couldn't Hold A Flame To One Long-Gone Little Debbie Snack We Still Crave

Zebra Cakes (and their festive holiday cousins, Christmas Tree Cakes), Cosmic Brownies, and Nutty Buddy bars (which, in our opinion, is the best Little Debbie treat) — if you grew up in the '80s or '90s, Little Debbie snacks were a quintessential part of lunch (anyone else spend all their money on them instead of, you know, milk?). Thankfully, many of these delights are still available on grocery store shelves today. One Little Debbie item, however, is not: Caramel Cookie Bars. These sticks of sugary, gooey delight are seriously missed by those of us who remember them fondly.

Little Debbie Caramel Cookie Bars hit store shelves in March of 1988 (they're listed as Salted Caramel Cookie Bars on the Little Debbie website, but we're pretty sure the "salted" part of the name was added later, as it's missing from early photos of the snack's packaging). Sure, they had the same basic components as a Twix, but the caramel was different—in the best way. Instead of that chewy texture, the caramel here was softer, almost liquid. And the chocolate coating on the outside wasn't quite chocolate so much as a chocolatey shell (not a dig—it was fantastic). While there are Reddit rumors that they can be found in Big Lots stores, the company says that they were discontinued after 25 years (joining the ranks of other discontinued Little Debbie snacks), meaning the last of them likely hit store shelves around 2013.