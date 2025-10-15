The Absolute Best Little Debbie Treat Has Something All The Others Lack

Little Debbie is known for having some seriously delicious treats. From Zebra Cakes to Cosmic Brownies, the brand even makes its own Little Debbie ice cream. With a huge following since the inception of the iconic brand name in 1960, there's a Little Debbie dessert out there for everyone. After Chowhound tasted and ranked nine Little Debbie treats, however, we found that one item stood out from all the rest. The Nutty Buddy was chocolatey, filled with peanut butter, and offered a crispy savory component to balance the overall sweetness, something that the other treats didn't have. This snack was like a gigantic, delicious candy bar, and came first in our ranking.

The Nutty Buddy is a wafer bar with a peanut butter filling and chocolate coating. The bars have been around since 1964 and were even the first multipack box Little Debbie's ever created. Nutty Buddies have been a classic for quite some time, and rightfully so. The brand even released a Nutty Buddy Cream Pie spin on the treat in April 2025, swapping the wafers with peanut butter cookies. This snack also quickly became a hit among fans.