How To Store Cut Watermelon So It Stays Juicy And Fresh

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Once you choose the perfect watermelon and cut it down to size, you have to figure out what to do with all of that beautiful fruit. The vibrant slices or triangles go fast when you're serving a group, but you need a proper plan for more everyday storage. A good ol' airtight container, such as the Pyrex Simply Store Glass Food Storage Container, is your best bet for longer-lasting watermelon.

It can be tempting, particularly if you are packing up after a party, to pile your watermelon pieces into any resealable plastic bag. This is fine in a pinch since getting watermelon out of the elements and into the refrigerator as quickly as possible is paramount for keeping it fresher for longer. But, if you left the rinds on for that handheld quality that gives watermelon part of its charm, those floppy plastic bags can't protect the structural integrity of the fruit's flesh.

Watermelon is famously 92% water. That makes its tasty interior vulnerable to cracking, crushing, and pulverizing. A bunch of lovingly carved pieces just aren't likely to come out of a disposable zip-top looking the way they went in. A glass or hard, plastic container lets you arrange your watermelon pieces more snugly, like a puzzle, and keeps them intact for at least a few more days — and maybe even ready for a second round of company.