Why You'll Never Find Costco Employees Putting Warm Bakery Items On Shelves
You may have noticed that boutique bakeries sell pastries fresh out of the oven, but Costco doesn't. Customers of the wholesaler frequently request hot pastries like croissants, cinnamon rolls, and pies, but those are sold in non-breathable packaging that will compromise the items' quality if they're too warm. Standalone bakeries tend to package pastries only once a customer buys them, so even if they're hot, it's unlikely they'll be in the box for long. But in a store like Costco that bakes and packages goods in bulk, pastries can sit in enclosed boxes on shelves for many hours or even multiple days. A Reddit user who describes themselves as a Costco bakery employee says pastries have to be cooled to below 80 degrees Fahrenheit to avoid steam buildup that forms condensation in the boxes, which, over time, causes flaky baked goods to get soggy and encourages mold growth.
Mold can propagate quickly and cause a slew of negative health effects, as stated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in addition to degrading food's taste and quality. Just two to four days is enough time for one mold spore to reproduce millions of times, so Costco's boxed pastries would be ruined and hazardous to customers' health if they were packed hot. The store's breads can be packaged in breathable bags that allow excess heat to escape, so they can safely be sold very warm, but you'll have to settle for buying pastries at room temperature.
Your best bet for warm Costco pastries
Once you get home from the store, you can reheat your goodies to give them that fresher, just-out-of-the-oven taste and texture. Even the best Costco pastries are better when they're reheated! Optimal temperatures and times vary depending on the type and size of treat.
You can reheat most pastries in an oven preheated to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Small individual pastries like croissants only need around five minutes. For larger or stuffed varieties like turnovers or cinnamon buns, you're looking at 10 to 12 minutes. Regular 10-inch pies may take closer to 15 or 20 minutes, and those massive Costco pies like the cult-favorite Kirkland apple pie can take as long as 25 or 30. Alternatively, you can use your air fryer preheated to 350 degrees, but cut the time by about 60%. If worst comes to worst, nuke pastries in the microwave for 30 to 60 seconds (though that may negatively impact their texture). No matter how you reheat them, let them sit for a couple of minutes before eating.
There are also loads of creative ways to use up Costco bakery items, from turning them into French toast or making croutons to layering an ice cream cake and so many more. And if you can't finish the whole box, no worries: Cover the baked goods in plastic wrap, and then pop them into an airtight container or freezer bag; they'll stay good in your freezer for up to three months. Bon appetit!