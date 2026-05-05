Why You'll Never Find Costco Employees Putting Warm Bakery Items On Shelves

You may have noticed that boutique bakeries sell pastries fresh out of the oven, but Costco doesn't. Customers of the wholesaler frequently request hot pastries like croissants, cinnamon rolls, and pies, but those are sold in non-breathable packaging that will compromise the items' quality if they're too warm. Standalone bakeries tend to package pastries only once a customer buys them, so even if they're hot, it's unlikely they'll be in the box for long. But in a store like Costco that bakes and packages goods in bulk, pastries can sit in enclosed boxes on shelves for many hours or even multiple days. A Reddit user who describes themselves as a Costco bakery employee says pastries have to be cooled to below 80 degrees Fahrenheit to avoid steam buildup that forms condensation in the boxes, which, over time, causes flaky baked goods to get soggy and encourages mold growth.

Mold can propagate quickly and cause a slew of negative health effects, as stated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in addition to degrading food's taste and quality. Just two to four days is enough time for one mold spore to reproduce millions of times, so Costco's boxed pastries would be ruined and hazardous to customers' health if they were packed hot. The store's breads can be packaged in breathable bags that allow excess heat to escape, so they can safely be sold very warm, but you'll have to settle for buying pastries at room temperature.