Skip The Oven And Make Your Next Pork Tenderloin In This Appliance Instead

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Pork tenderloin can be cooked in many ways, but getting that perfect juicy result can be tough to master. A commonly used cooking method typically involves searing the meat first, then finishing it off in the oven. However, overcooking your pork tenderloin can lead to an incredibly dry piece of meat — especially if you're someone who forgets about the food in the oven. Reverse searing is one way to get a succulent tenderloin, but there's an even easier option that is completely hands-off. Cooking it in the air fryer delivers a juicy result with minimal effort.

Air-frying meat can be hit or miss, but a pork tenderloin in the air fryer comes out better than you may expect. The air fryer not only keeps your pork tender, but it also adds a nice crust. Since pork tenderloin is lean, keeping it moist at all times is key. That's what makes the air fryer great for this meat — the high, condensed heat will help to keep your pork from drying out. Although the air fryer doesn't eliminate the possibility of your meat getting dry. Be sure to keep an eye on your tenderloin and take it out as soon as it's cooked through, as overcooking by just a few minutes can ruin its juiciness. It's also important to note that if you're cooking up more than one tenderloin, you may need to cook in batches, as the air fryer may be too small to fit both.