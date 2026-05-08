Skip The Oven And Make Your Next Pork Tenderloin In This Appliance Instead
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Pork tenderloin can be cooked in many ways, but getting that perfect juicy result can be tough to master. A commonly used cooking method typically involves searing the meat first, then finishing it off in the oven. However, overcooking your pork tenderloin can lead to an incredibly dry piece of meat — especially if you're someone who forgets about the food in the oven. Reverse searing is one way to get a succulent tenderloin, but there's an even easier option that is completely hands-off. Cooking it in the air fryer delivers a juicy result with minimal effort.
Air-frying meat can be hit or miss, but a pork tenderloin in the air fryer comes out better than you may expect. The air fryer not only keeps your pork tender, but it also adds a nice crust. Since pork tenderloin is lean, keeping it moist at all times is key. That's what makes the air fryer great for this meat — the high, condensed heat will help to keep your pork from drying out. Although the air fryer doesn't eliminate the possibility of your meat getting dry. Be sure to keep an eye on your tenderloin and take it out as soon as it's cooked through, as overcooking by just a few minutes can ruin its juiciness. It's also important to note that if you're cooking up more than one tenderloin, you may need to cook in batches, as the air fryer may be too small to fit both.
How to cook your pork tenderloin in the air fryer
There are many mistakes you could make when cooking pork, but luckily, the air fryer is a relatively simple method, and it saves you room in the oven for extra sides for your meal. The first step in prepping your tenderloin is seasoning — whether you're using a dry rub or a marinade, make sure the meat is well-seasoned so it comes out flavorful.
In the oven, a tenderloin may take up to 35 minutes to cook. In the air fryer, you can cook your pork at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 to 22 minutes, depending on the size of your cut. Always make sure your pork tenderloin hits an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit to ensure it's fully cooked. When it's done, let your pork rest for a few minutes before slicing to soak up the juices.
Pork tenderloin needs to be tender and flavorful, and the air fryer helps achieve both with less hassle. Beyond the shorter cook time and juicy results, it also keeps your kitchen cooler than using the oven. Just keep in mind that most air fryers can't fit as much food as a standard oven, so it's better suited for smaller portions or meals. If you don't already have one, the Ninja Air Fryer is a popular option. Once you try cooking pork tenderloin this way, it may become your go-to method.