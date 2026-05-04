Don't Expect Furniture If You Order A Coffee Cabinet In Rhode Island. Here's What You'll Get

We can all agree that false advertising is a bad thing, but in the case of coffee cabinets, it's usually just a case of misunderstanding local lingo. If you order one in Rhode Island, you should know you won't be getting a piece of furniture for storing coffee, but rather a much-loved beverage that is quintessentially Little Rhody. Yes, Rhode Island dances to the beat of its own drum, and instead of interior decor, ordering a coffee cabinet in the country's smallest state will actually get you a coffee-flavored milkshake.

Most states have their own signature foods, but Rhode Island actually has several. From the steamy, unique hot wiener (a regional sausage sandwich very similar to a hot dog) to stuffies (stuffed quahog clams), the Ocean State has a menu terminology all its own. Coffee milkshakes may not be something that you'll find only in Rhode Island, but calling it a cabinet is definitely a Rhode Island thing. If you use the term, you will definitely be giving yourself away as either a true Rhode Islander or someone who knows enough to pass for one.

A coffee cabinet is pretty similar to Rhode Island's official state drink, coffee milk, which combines milk with coffee syrup. But the coffee cabinet takes things a step further by blending this classic Rhode Island concoction with ice cream, making it a more substantial version of a classic sweet treat.