If you can't visit Rhode Island, you can still create coffee milk at home no matter where you live. Coffee syrup is the key to making the drink right, so you'll want to buy an authentic state favorite. Autocrat Coffee Syrup has been used in Rhode Island for making coffee milk since 1895, and is known to have the sweetest flavor. Other well-known coffee syrup brands produced in Rhode Island include Eclipse Coffee Syrup, which strikes a balance between sweet flavor and coffee taste, and Coffee Time Syrup, which is less sweet and has the strongest coffee flavor profile of the three.

Once you have the right syrup, all you need is milk. Whole milk, non-fat, soy milk, almond milk — anything works as long as the milk is nice and cold. If you choose to go the non-dairy route for your milk, just make sure to get a non-sweetened version so as not to compete with the coffee syrup taste. From there, it's simple. Pour in the coffee syrup, and stir, using as much or as little syrup as you want. A general rule of thumb is to start with one or two tablespoons of syrup per 8 oz. glass of milk, but the great thing about coffee milk is that it's easy to make and doesn't require careful calculations. There you have it: a simple, sweet drink that can be enjoyed by all ages, any time of day and any time of year.