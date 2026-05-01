The 12 Best Things To Get At Aldi During German Week

Aldi is a global grocery chain founded in Germany back in 1961. These days, the low-cost, efficient grocery store has earned a massive presence among United States consumers, but the company still sticks to its German roots. Each year, it hosts two "German Week" events, one in the spring and one in the fall, offering shoppers plenty of affordable German goods. While big changes are coming to Aldi in 2026, German Week is here to stay, with the spring event landing in early May.

Aldi is no stranger to launching new products and offering solid deals that keep customers coming through its doors. For this spring's German Week, all of Aldi's offerings are sold under Deutsche Küche, the company's private-label line, featuring everything from chocolate wafers to frozen strudels and schnitzels. Though it's important to note that prices may vary by location. Here are some of our favorite picks from this year's lineup you'll want to stock up on before they run out.