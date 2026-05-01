The 12 Best Things To Get At Aldi During German Week
Aldi is a global grocery chain founded in Germany back in 1961. These days, the low-cost, efficient grocery store has earned a massive presence among United States consumers, but the company still sticks to its German roots. Each year, it hosts two "German Week" events, one in the spring and one in the fall, offering shoppers plenty of affordable German goods. While big changes are coming to Aldi in 2026, German Week is here to stay, with the spring event landing in early May.
Aldi is no stranger to launching new products and offering solid deals that keep customers coming through its doors. For this spring's German Week, all of Aldi's offerings are sold under Deutsche Küche, the company's private-label line, featuring everything from chocolate wafers to frozen strudels and schnitzels. Though it's important to note that prices may vary by location. Here are some of our favorite picks from this year's lineup you'll want to stock up on before they run out.
Deutsche Küche Chocolate Wafer Rolls
Deutsche Küche's wafer rolls come in milk and dark chocolate coatings. For $3.49, these rolled crispy wafers feature a chocolate-coated side, perfect for dunking in coffee or hot chocolate, or enjoying on their own as a sweet treat.
Deutsche Küche Chocolate Covered Wafers
If you like the chocolate-covered wafer concept but prefer a classic shape, Aldi also offers a standard square wafer for $4.29. These are fully coated in chocolate on one side with a chocolate layer in the center, and come in both milk and dark chocolate varieties.
Deutsche Küche Hash Brown Potato Sticks
At $1.79, these potato sticks pack a hash brown flavor into a French fry shape with a potato chip crunch — a trifecta of sorts. They work as a swap for potato chips or traditional fries, or as a snack straight from the bag. For a little extra flavor, Aldi also offers an herb version.
Deutsche Küche Peanut Puffs
If you're looking for a cheese puff texture with the sweetness and crunch of peanut butter, then you'll want these Deutsche Küche Peanut Puffs. They're light, crispy corn puffs that are perfect for snacking and only cost $2.49.
Deutsche Küche Cafe Kranze
These Café Kränze for $2.49 are donut-shaped shortbread cookies with a rich, buttery base. They're topped with sugar crystals for added sweetness and a light crunch. The texture is crisp on its own, but they also soften nicely when dipped in coffee, tea, or hot chocolate.
Deutsche Küche Almond Spritz Shortbread Cookies
At $3.49, Deutsche Küche is offering another type of shortbread cookie in three varieties: almond spritz, coconut spritz, and vanilla spritz. The almond and coconut spritz cookies are coated with chocolate on one side, topped with either crushed almonds or coconut flakes, while the vanilla ones have a chocolate drizzle over the whole cookie.
Deutsche Küche Doppel Keks
These $3.89 sandwich cookies are another sweet treat worth picking up during German week. The Doppel Keks are filled with a rich cocoa cream in the center, with a crispy biscuit on either side for the perfect blend of crunchy and soft textures.
Deutsche Küche Doppelino
The Doppelino sandwich cookies are $3.99 and similar to Doppel Keks, but slightly smaller in size. The chocolate version features a crunchy, chocolate-flavored cookie exterior with a creamy filling in the center. They also come in two additional flavors: hazelnut and speculoos.
Deutsche Küche Herring Fillets
Herring is a hugely popular fish within German households, and Aldi is bringing a few different herring varieties to German Week. Deutsche Küche is offering tinned herring fillets for just under $2 in three different sauces: mango pepper, pineapple curry, and tomato. The fillets are ready to eat right out of the tin, so you can enjoy them as a snack or add them to a salad or sandwich.
Deutsche Küche Frozen Strudel
Traditional German strudel is a must during German Week, and Aldi is showcasing two strudel types for $3.49: Apple and Fruits of the Forest. Each one is a flaky pastry filled with either apples or a mix of apples and berries. If you're a fan of strudel, these come frozen, so you can stock up and save some for later.
Deutsche Küche Spätzle
Spätzle is somewhat of a cross between a pasta and a dumpling, and it's a traditional, comforting German dish that's worth trying if you've never had it. For about $5, Aldi has two options: cheese and garlic sage. It's also easy to cook right out of the package. You can pair it with another dish (such as schnitzel), or enjoy it on its own as a meal.
Deutsche Küche Chicken Schnitzel
Traditional schnitzel is made from a tenderized meat cutlet that's breaded and fried, similar to chicken-fried steak. To avoid the extra legwork, Aldi is offering a packaged version available in either chicken or pork. The $9.99 meal comes uncooked, though, so just make sure you bake it according to package instructions.