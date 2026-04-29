Aldi Finds For May 2026: 18 Items Shoppers Won't Want To Miss
Grocery stores are regularly coming out with new products — and reintroducing old ones seasonally — as a way of keeping shoppers interested and coming back to the store. Aldi is no exception, with a number of new products introduced in April 2026. Now, the grocery store is rolling out plenty of new goods for May.
Whether you're craving a frozen appetizer, looking for an easy-to-prepare breakfast, or want a multi-flavored dessert (such as four types of cheesecake in one), Aldi's new grocery items have something for everyone. A few of these foods have already made their debut but are coming back around, while others have never been sold in stores. Plus, the grocery chain is spreading out these launches throughout the month, which means that every week, you can stock up on your new soon-to-be favorites. It's unclear whether these items will have permanent homes or if they're just temporary, so get them while you can.
Aldi Seasoned Spiral Fries
These Aldi Seasoned Spiral Fries are the store's version of savory curly fries. They're sold frozen and come in a 24-ounce package. These frozen fries hit shelves on May 6 and retail for $3.65 per package.
Appetitos Everything Franks in a Blanket
If you like pigs in a blanket and everything bagels, you'll want to grab this handheld frozen app. That seasoning adds just the right amount of salty, garlic-infused flavor. These franks come in a pack of 12 and are baked from frozen. They drop May 6 and retail for $4.29 per box (though prices can vary by location).
Fusia Asian Inspirations Steamed Dumplings
If you're a fan of dumplings, then you're in luck. These Fusia Asian Inspirations dumplings come in two flavors: chicken and pork. They're ready in two minutes and can be cooked right in the microwave. These are available on May 6 and cost $2.99 per box.
Live G Free Gluten Free Cheesecake
This cheesecake is the perfect dessert for the gluten-free Aldi fan. This "supreme" cheesecake comes with four different flavors (chocolate chip, lemon swirl, strawberry swirl, and New York style) with two slices of each per cake. The cheesecake, which is sold frozen, is available on May 6 and retails for $11.69.
Specially Selected Multilayer Gelato
Multiple layers means more flavor, and such is the case with this Specially Selected Multilayer Gelato. Specially Selected already offers frozen treats at Aldi, and now, it's bringing a multilayer gelato with three different flavors to the market: chocolate vanilla cookie, coconut and chocolate crunch, and coffee vanilla delight. It's available on May 6 and costs $3.99.
Aldi Chocolate Covered Pie Bites
Aldi understands what you need when that sweet treat craving hits. These bites will be available in three flavors: banana cream pie, coconut cream pie, and key lime pie. They drop on May 13 and cost $5.49.
Park Street Deli Chipotle or Bacon Ranch Chicken Salad
Park Street Deli is a popular brand at Aldi known for its easy-to-heat and ready-to-eat options, and it's about to bring back its chipotle and its bacon ranch chicken salads, which have both been out of stock for some time. Each 16-ounce container costs $5.49, and these will be available on May 13.
Whole & Simple Gnocchi or Fusilli with Pesto Pasta
Similarly to the chicken salads, these two Aldi favorites already launched a while back, but they have been out of stock. Aldi is now bringing back Whole & Simple's gnocchi with pesto and the fusilli with pesto. Each 9-ounce package costs $3.99 and drops on May 13.
L'Oven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Hamburger Buns
These hamburger buns have a sweet-meets-savory flavor and soft texture for all your burger needs. Plus, they're restocking just in time for grilling season. Grab a package for just $2.49 starting May 20.
Baker's Corner Hot Honey or Churro Cornbread Mix
Baker's Corner has two types of cornbread mix: hot honey and churro. Both are being restocked in May, and people seem to love both flavors (pro tip: add a little creamed corn for an even better texture). These will be back on May 20 and cost $1.49 per box.
Savoritz Asian Rice Cracker Mix
Savoritz sells a variety of crackers and snacks at Aldi, and it's introducing a new one: Savoritz Asian Rice Cracker Mix. The snack mix comes with eight different shapes and flavors, and it's a sweet and savory blend. Shoppers can grab it when it hits stores on May 20. One box retails for $2.99.
Fusia Asian Inspirations Kimchi & Spicy Tuna or Tofu Frozen Kimbap
Besides the steamed dumplings already mentioned, Fusia Asian Inspirations is also introducing other frozen foods: its kimchi and spicy tuna, and tofu frozen kimbap. Each one is available on May 20, and they retail for $3.49 per package.
Aldi Dragon Fruit or Passion Fruit Chunks
If you like to add dragon fruit or passion fruit to anything from smoothies to yogurt bowls, then you're going to love Aldi's new dragon fruit chunks and its passion fruit chunks. They're each available on May 20, and one package costs $5.99.
Aldi Strawberry or Cinnamon Muffin Mix
Muffin mix is an easy way to make a weekend treat, and Aldi will soon offer two types: strawberry and cinnamon. The flavor profiles seem pretty self-explanatory (the cinnamon flavor includes a cinnamon-sugar packet!), and you can grab a box of each starting May 27 for $3.99.
Barissimo Mocha Marshmallow or Toasted Graham Cracker Coffee
Coffee lovers, rejoice; you'll no longer have to pay a hefty price tag for that coffee shop flavor. Aldi has already introduced these flavored ground coffees, but it seems they typically only stick around for a limited time. They're coming back, and you can grab a bag on May 27 for $7.99 each.
Kirkwood Southern Style Crispy Fried Chicken
If you want fried chicken without the hassle — or the price tag of your favorite Southern restaurant – then grab a box of this Kirkwood fried chicken, which is available frozen at Aldi as of May 27. The package has a variety of chicken types in it, from chicken thighs to drumsticks, and it costs $8.99. While it's one of the pricier items on this list, one box is nearly 2 pounds.
Appetitos Breaded Cheese Curds
Who says you have to go all the way to Wisconsin for good cheese curds? Aldi is bringing back Appetitos' breaded cheese curds, which resemble those classic Wisconsin-style curds — and you can grab a package from the freezer section for $4.99 as of May 27.
Breakfast Best Mini Sausage & Pancake Bites
Breakfast Best, a popular breakfast brand at Aldi, is introducing a new morning meal with a sweet and savory blend: mini sausage and pancake bites. If you've ever had the Breakfast Best frozen pancake and sausage on a stick, you can probably guess how this one will taste (based on our ranking of Aldi frozen breakfast items, it should be pretty good). Grab these May 27 for $6.29 per box.