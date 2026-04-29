Aldi Finds For May 2026: 18 Items Shoppers Won't Want To Miss

Grocery stores are regularly coming out with new products — and reintroducing old ones seasonally — as a way of keeping shoppers interested and coming back to the store. Aldi is no exception, with a number of new products introduced in April 2026. Now, the grocery store is rolling out plenty of new goods for May.

Whether you're craving a frozen appetizer, looking for an easy-to-prepare breakfast, or want a multi-flavored dessert (such as four types of cheesecake in one), Aldi's new grocery items have something for everyone. A few of these foods have already made their debut but are coming back around, while others have never been sold in stores. Plus, the grocery chain is spreading out these launches throughout the month, which means that every week, you can stock up on your new soon-to-be favorites. It's unclear whether these items will have permanent homes or if they're just temporary, so get them while you can.