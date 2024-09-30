Is Schnitzel Essentially Just Chicken-Fried Steak?

When discussing meat dishes, the moment someone learns what a schnitzel is, they usually say, "Okay, so, it's basically a chicken fried steak, right?" The short answer to that question is yes, essentially, Texas' iconic chicken fried steak (a flattened, tough cut of steak cooked fried chicken-style) is schnitzel. But that's not the full answer. Chicken fried steak is probably not exactly the dish a person is talking about if they're using the word "schnitzel" in the first place. To understand why, you have to understand what a schnitzel is. It also helps to understand the distinctions between it and Wienerschnitzel.

A schnitzel is a meat cutlet, usually breaded and fried. The food world abounds with fried cutlets that are, at their essence, schnitzels. Japanese tonkatsu and torikatsu could be defined as schnitzels, for instance. A Wienerschnitzel, however, is a very specific type of schnitzel. (It is not a hot dog, despite the fast food hot dog chain carrying the name.) It is a breaded, fried veal cutlet. In fact, there is a law in place in Austria that requires any food called Wienerschnitzel ("Vienna schnitzel") to be made only of veal — not pork, another common schnitzel meat, or beef, as we find in chicken fried steak.

A reasonable assumption may be that the veal-only Wienerschnitzel descended from the more general schnitzel, but the reverse is actually true: The Wienerschnitzel came first; the wider range of schnitzels are variations on that specific dish. And from those schnitzels came the good ol' chicken fried steak.

