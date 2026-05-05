The Los Angeles Family-Owned Grocery Store That's Been Around Since The '80s

Many areas in Los Angeles have been undeniably gentrified. That said, you'll still encounter gems that are family-owned and have been around for decades. Rainbow Acres Natural Foods is exactly that. This Westside neighborhood staple started out small. It was founded by Howard Pollack, who was one of the first people to promote the idea of wellness products during a time when they weren't yet mainstream. He started Rainbow Acres in the hopes of making whole, natural foods more easily available to shoppers.

Despite expanding in size since its opening, the store continues to uphold its community roots by helping out local folks, sharing knowledge about health-related topics, and even donating food to those in need. Even though Pollack passed away in 2022, his family continues to carry the torch, so if you prefer to support a family-led operation rather than a big chain like Whole Foods or viral TikTok sensation Erewhon, this is the place for you.

As it has continued to grow, Rainbow Acres Natural Foods offers a multitude of products that should delight health-conscious shoppers ready to drive home with a truck full of nutritious items. So, before you visit, don't forget to create an efficient grocery list, or prepare to be overwhelmed with options.