The Los Angeles Family-Owned Grocery Store That's Been Around Since The '80s
Many areas in Los Angeles have been undeniably gentrified. That said, you'll still encounter gems that are family-owned and have been around for decades. Rainbow Acres Natural Foods is exactly that. This Westside neighborhood staple started out small. It was founded by Howard Pollack, who was one of the first people to promote the idea of wellness products during a time when they weren't yet mainstream. He started Rainbow Acres in the hopes of making whole, natural foods more easily available to shoppers.
Despite expanding in size since its opening, the store continues to uphold its community roots by helping out local folks, sharing knowledge about health-related topics, and even donating food to those in need. Even though Pollack passed away in 2022, his family continues to carry the torch, so if you prefer to support a family-led operation rather than a big chain like Whole Foods or viral TikTok sensation Erewhon, this is the place for you.
As it has continued to grow, Rainbow Acres Natural Foods offers a multitude of products that should delight health-conscious shoppers ready to drive home with a truck full of nutritious items. So, before you visit, don't forget to create an efficient grocery list, or prepare to be overwhelmed with options.
Things you can stock up on at Rainbow Acres Natural Foods
There is a lot of fresh and organic food at Rainbow Acres Natural Foods, making it perfect for those looking to stock up on produce, and even an abundance of options for serial snackers. There's also a section for vitamins, supplements, minerals, and other items, so you can shop for everything from electrolyte packets to candles. Popular, trending goodies also fill the shelves, though you'll be able to spot local gems and brands you probably haven't heard about before. It's no wonder why some people believe it's the best in the neighborhood. Shoppers love the wide selection of items; it's probably going to be one of the most generously equipped wellness grocery stores you'll encounter, one that is also well-staffed with helpful employees.
Beyond the grocery aisle, Rainbow Acres also has a deli and juice bar that serves — you guessed it! — healthy food, and it seems worth its own stop. Some people have even made it a routine to drop by for some green juice. The menu can change from time to time, but you can expect gluten-free options. Especially if you're not a local, Rainbow Acres Natural Foods seems like an interesting addition to your itinerary, right next to the list of the best coffee shops in Los Angeles. There's good food (both raw ingredients and ready-to-eat meals), that convenient juice bar, and a mammoth collection of kitchen staples, making it a must-visit if you're looking for a local gem that people in the area actually visit.