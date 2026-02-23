This Store-Bought Cake Trick Will Make All Your Friends Think You're A Pro Baker

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In a dessert landscape where "freshly made" reigns supreme, store-bought cakes are actually a no-brainer for all of your sweet treat needs. Sure, who hasn't oohed over chewy, gooey chocolate chip cookies right out of the oven? Who wouldn't aah over a blueberry pie cooling on the windowsill? But cake doesn't have to come with that kind of pressure or precedent. For one, you generally have to let a cake cool before you can even get to any razzle-dazzle decorating, that freshness timer ticking away all along. And we're just not sure that many people have ever marveled over a mouthful of warm, steamy sponge in any case. And you can still dress store-bought cakes right up to look both homemade and professionally polished for a little extra fun, or even some entry-level culinary deception.

The best way to make your store-bought cakes look not only like you prepared them from scratch, but also that you're a particularly talented baker, is to lean into luxe finishes. Your instinct might be to go rustic and scrawl on a few lopsided icing flowers, or some loopy topical message, but a little metallic shine, bejeweled sparkle, or fancy botanicals go a lot farther. And as long as you're making any extra effort to zhuzh up your store-bought cake, you might as well go all the way. A few upgraded upgrades from the confectionary aisle beat the more everyday alternatives by a mile.