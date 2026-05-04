How To Cook Aldi's Bread Cheese For A Crispy Outside And Soft, Chewy Inside
To the uninitiated, "bread cheese" might sound like a typographical error. "Bread and cheese" more commonly appears together on snack and app menus. Aldi shoppers, however, understand that the multinational, value-forward grocery chain's bread cheese is a carb-free, bread-shaped block of dairy that's easily transformed into crisp, sliced strips or cubes with just a few minutes in a skillet. Bread cheese must, in fact, be cooked to achieve its optimal, crackling, squishy finish from the outside in, and sauteing is the best method to achieve a shattering exterior and warm, soft interior.
The Aldi Emporium Selection Bread Cheese package instructions include microwaving and grilling, but neither creates the golden finish of a hot pan. You just need the cheese, a bit of fat, and a medium-high heat to achieve terrific bites that are a little bit like mozzarella sticks, saganaki, or cheese curds, depending on your dairy journey. Once you unwrap the pack, slice the bread cheese into ½-inch-thick strips, oil the pan, and cook a few minutes on each side. This should make them toasty and ready to enjoy. Bread cheese's high melting point means it doesn't ooze onto the pan, making cleanup easier. That same relative heat resistance also helps it stay compact and intact for handheld snacking.
How to serve Aldi's Emporium Selection Bread Cheese
Aldi's Emporium Selection Bread Cheese comes in three flavors (original, garlic, and bacon), which you can mix and match to pair with all manner of dips and spreads. The mild, neutral original is terrific with a drizzle of hot honey or a swipe of jam. The bacon, too, is suitable for jam, or a little maple syrup. Jam is often served with Finnish leipäjuusto, from which bread cheese takes its inspiration, so these are fairly traditional companions. The garlic flavor goes great with pesto, or served as an out-of-the-box way to use olive tapenade. All three varieties are also appropriate for the cheese stick's best friend: marinara sauce.
You can also use bread cheese as an ingredient in other preparations. It's an easy way to dress up a salad, for example. Just cut the cheese into bite-sized cubes, saute like you normally would, and use to top all kinds of greens. Cubing also makes bread cheese excellent for skewers. Paired with cherry tomatoes and basil, bread cheese can provide a different texture than the caprese skewers you might be used to. Layered with folded bacon strip halves and dates, it can also make for a fun, deconstructed take on devils on horseback. Just avoid Aldi's store-brand bacon for a more heavenly taste.