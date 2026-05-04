How To Cook Aldi's Bread Cheese For A Crispy Outside And Soft, Chewy Inside

To the uninitiated, "bread cheese" might sound like a typographical error. "Bread and cheese" more commonly appears together on snack and app menus. Aldi shoppers, however, understand that the multinational, value-forward grocery chain's bread cheese is a carb-free, bread-shaped block of dairy that's easily transformed into crisp, sliced strips or cubes with just a few minutes in a skillet. Bread cheese must, in fact, be cooked to achieve its optimal, crackling, squishy finish from the outside in, and sauteing is the best method to achieve a shattering exterior and warm, soft interior.

The Aldi Emporium Selection Bread Cheese package instructions include microwaving and grilling, but neither creates the golden finish of a hot pan. You just need the cheese, a bit of fat, and a medium-high heat to achieve terrific bites that are a little bit like mozzarella sticks, saganaki, or cheese curds, depending on your dairy journey. Once you unwrap the pack, slice the bread cheese into ½-inch-thick strips, oil the pan, and cook a few minutes on each side. This should make them toasty and ready to enjoy. Bread cheese's high melting point means it doesn't ooze onto the pan, making cleanup easier. That same relative heat resistance also helps it stay compact and intact for handheld snacking.