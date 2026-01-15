The Meat Product Aldi Shoppers Say Is Never Worth It
Aldi shoppers have a knack for knowing what's hot and what's undeniably not. Whether it's pinpointing the best beef for easy-to-make birria tacos or finding meat products that give Chili's vibes on a budget, there are enough options to keep shoppers cruising the aisles and busy in the kitchen. While it's tempting to try something new, Aldi shoppers have warned against one particular meat item that isn't worth the money. The next time you head to the grocery store, be sure to keep Aldi's store brand, Appleton Farms, bacon out of your cart.
There are several Aldi myths that we should stop believing, but unfortunately, the grocery store's bacon isn't inspiring faith in shoppers. Some have said the bacon is actually more fat than meat. Redditors have claimed the bacon slices were as much as 98% fat. Though Appleton Farms labels its bacon as hardwood smoked, many say they aren't able to enjoy these flavors with such meager quantities of meat. But the fat content isn't the only complaint that some shoppers have about the product. Others feel that the inconsistent thickness is an issue too, making preparation and cooking a nightmare. While there are reasons to avoid the brand's bacon, it can still be worth a try, depending on the batch and the type of Appleton Farms bacon you choose.
Is Aldi's Appleton Farms bacon really that bad?
Many shoppers swear by Aldi as one of the most budget-friendly places to buy groceries in America. Even with the store being known for low prices, some complain that the bacon is too pricey, given its low quality. While prices vary by location, Premium Sliced Bacon costs around $4.95 for 16 ounces and $3.99 for 16 ounces of the brand's Thick-Sliced Bacon.
While Aldi bacon is far from making it to the list of best-ranked store-bought bacon brands, some shoppers say they enjoy the meat, calling it rich and flavorful. Some reviewers say Appleton Farms cooks well when pan-fried and retains a juicy texture without shrivelling up. They also say smoky hardwood notes come through without overpowering the palette. Appleton Farms also offers a Black Forest Bacon range, which is received well by pork-lovers. The bacon contains spices and seasonings, including black coffee, brown sugar, cocoa, and more.
But overall, most people are disappointed with the final results after preparing Appleton Farms bacon. The main criticism is that the savory, succulent bacon experience is either missing or inconsistent. Even shoppers who buy the center-cut bacon in hopes of a juicier strip find that only certain cooking methods deliver decent results. It may be time to temper your expectations with this particular brand.