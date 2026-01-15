The Meat Product Aldi Shoppers Say Is Never Worth It

Aldi shoppers have a knack for knowing what's hot and what's undeniably not. Whether it's pinpointing the best beef for easy-to-make birria tacos or finding meat products that give Chili's vibes on a budget, there are enough options to keep shoppers cruising the aisles and busy in the kitchen. While it's tempting to try something new, Aldi shoppers have warned against one particular meat item that isn't worth the money. The next time you head to the grocery store, be sure to keep Aldi's store brand, Appleton Farms, bacon out of your cart.

There are several Aldi myths that we should stop believing, but unfortunately, the grocery store's bacon isn't inspiring faith in shoppers. Some have said the bacon is actually more fat than meat. Redditors have claimed the bacon slices were as much as 98% fat. Though Appleton Farms labels its bacon as hardwood smoked, many say they aren't able to enjoy these flavors with such meager quantities of meat. But the fat content isn't the only complaint that some shoppers have about the product. Others feel that the inconsistent thickness is an issue too, making preparation and cooking a nightmare. While there are reasons to avoid the brand's bacon, it can still be worth a try, depending on the batch and the type of Appleton Farms bacon you choose.