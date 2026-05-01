Love Jack Daniel's? Thank This 80-Year-Old Yeast Culture

There are several factors involved in creating the specific combination of flavors that make Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey so recognizable to its fans, like the brand's new charred white oak barrels that the liquid sits in during its aging journey, and the mash bill made up of 80% corn, 12% barley, and 8% rye. Even the water, sourced from nearby Cave Spring Hollow in Lynchburg, plays its part. Then there's the yeast. Yes, the proprietary yeast strain the distillery uses in its whiskey is crucial in developing the fruity, banana-meets-pear tasting notes that Jack Daniel's is known for.

Unlike many distilleries that rely on commercial yeast, Jack Daniel's uses a yeast strain that was first harvested locally. Not only is it native to the area, but it's also more than 80 years old, dating back to when the distillery resumed making whiskey in 1938 following the end of Prohibition. A microbiologist oversees this special yeast that helps produce those distinctive flavor notes. During fermentation, the yeast converts sugars into alcohol and carbon dioxide, with the resulting wash containing various compounds including esters such as Isoamyl acetate, which has that banana and pear-like flavor.