Why Jack Daniel's Whiskey Tastes Like Bananas To Some Drinkers

But seriously, what are esters? To truly understand, we have to start with the function of yeast. Yeast is a living microorganism that feeds on the sugars of the grains it receives. In the case of Jack Daniel's, that's the mash bill of corn, barley, and rye. As the yeast consumes sugar, it turns it into ethanol and carbon dioxide. In addition to sugar, yeast also interacts with amino acids, which helps create esters.

When the right combination of alcohols and the amino acid leucine is present, you get isoamyl acetate, the ester responsible for banana-like flavors and aromas. Other esters that could affect the taste of a whiskey or other spirit include butyl butyrate and ethyl isovalerate, which can lead to notes of pineapple and apple, respectively.

While esters are formed during fermentation, they continue to evolve throughout the whiskey-making process, all the way through barrel aging. Esters more commonly associated with aging include guaiacol, which imparts smoky or leathery notes, and furfural, which adds toasty, caramel-like notes.

The days of bathtub whiskey or the old jug with the three Xs (you know the one) are long gone. There's a fine science to making whiskey, and when it comes to the whiskey Frank Sinatra once called "the nectar of the gods," it's all in that curiously sweet note of isoamyl acetate.