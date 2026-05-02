The One Salt Swap That Makes Indoor Burgers Taste Like A Pit Master's

You can mingle complementary flavors to further draw out your salt's smokiness. Mesquite is notably smoky to the nose, for example, but also tends to land on the sweet side. A pinch of brown sugar in your burger blend helps that sweet mesquite really pop. At around $13, you can pick up Hepp's Salt. Co. Mesquite Smoked Salt, which is a lot cheaper than digging up a whole new barbecue pit. Hepp's smoked salt includes that stated ingredient alone, absent artificial flavors, and in a flaky texture that typically tastes less salty than table salt. Regardless of the brand, you still need to not to overdo it in pursuit of that elusive smokiness.

One also needn't zero in on a niche smoke flavor, including mesquite, or even other expected varieties, such as hickory or oak; there are plenty of smoked salts on the market with broader smoke flavor. You can also make your own smoked salt. Although methods vary, smoked salt is commonly made by smoking the mineral over wood in a smoker or grill, creating a flavor profile many find similar to those inimitable grilled burgers. This lets you tinker with your burger recipe more. A dash of umami-packed Worcestershire sauce, for example, really helps smoked salt notes sing. A shake or two of smoked spices you might already have in your pantry, such as paprika, can also increase those backyard barbecue elements. Even a swipe of homemade bacon fat mayo can add some extra subtle smokiness. So, when literal grilling is off the table, smoked salts can provide a terrific approximation.