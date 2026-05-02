The One Salt Swap That Makes Indoor Burgers Taste Like A Pit Master's
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A burger is broadly recognizable as some kind of ground meat patty on a bun. Myriad ingredients and even seasoning techniques, however, can make one burger vary wildly from the next. Even the difference between a burger grilled in the great outdoors and a burger sizzled on the stovetop is apparent to plenty of palates. However, there's an easy way to bring a taste of that backyard beef into the kitchen: with smoked salts.
Smoked salts are some of the best seasonings for burgers because they imbue your meat with all manner of flavors with the flick of a wrist. A mesquite-smoked salt, for example, brings flavors and aromas to burgers that many people associate with barbecue without requiring any actual grill grates. However, smoked salt is still salt. This prickly mineral is terrific in moderation, but quickly ruinous if you add too much. You should always treat smoked salt as a swap — never an addition — lest your burgers pack too much salinity. Even ¾ quarters teaspoon per 1 pound of ground beef goes a long way. You can always add more later.
How to use smoked salt
You can mingle complementary flavors to further draw out your salt's smokiness. Mesquite is notably smoky to the nose, for example, but also tends to land on the sweet side. A pinch of brown sugar in your burger blend helps that sweet mesquite really pop. At around $13, you can pick up Hepp's Salt. Co. Mesquite Smoked Salt, which is a lot cheaper than digging up a whole new barbecue pit. Hepp's smoked salt includes that stated ingredient alone, absent artificial flavors, and in a flaky texture that typically tastes less salty than table salt. Regardless of the brand, you still need to not to overdo it in pursuit of that elusive smokiness.
One also needn't zero in on a niche smoke flavor, including mesquite, or even other expected varieties, such as hickory or oak; there are plenty of smoked salts on the market with broader smoke flavor. You can also make your own smoked salt. Although methods vary, smoked salt is commonly made by smoking the mineral over wood in a smoker or grill, creating a flavor profile many find similar to those inimitable grilled burgers. This lets you tinker with your burger recipe more. A dash of umami-packed Worcestershire sauce, for example, really helps smoked salt notes sing. A shake or two of smoked spices you might already have in your pantry, such as paprika, can also increase those backyard barbecue elements. Even a swipe of homemade bacon fat mayo can add some extra subtle smokiness. So, when literal grilling is off the table, smoked salts can provide a terrific approximation.