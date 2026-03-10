Why Flaky Salt Tastes Less Salty Than Table Salt

Thanks to flaky salt's thin, flat structure and light, mild taste, it makes a great finishing touch and topper for many dishes. It is also known as finishing salt for this reason. Here, its lower potency is a benefit, allowing cooks to add the perfect salty touch without worrying about oversalting a dish. Plus, its large, flat flake shape makes it a more visually appealing option than other salts, such as table salts. This shape also makes for easier eating, as you won't be met with any overwhelmingly salty chunks, as might happen if you topped a dish with table or kosher salt.

Flaky salt makes a visually stunning topper for cookies (think a salty-sweet chocolate chip cookie), candies, such as chocolate truffles or caramels, and cupcakes. You can also use it to rim your cocktail glass if you want something more delicate than kosher salt. Or, you can use it as a finishing salt for most any cooked dish, from steak to pasta and more.

And not just any kosher salt will do. Many culinary experts, including Alton Brown and Ina Garten, prefer Diamond Crystal brand kosher salt, which tends to have a less dense, more pinchable texture than other brands, such as Morton. For even more pizzazz, try adding flavored flaky salt to give even more taste to your finishing touch. Flavored flaky salts can be spicy, savory, smoky, herbaceous, and even a little fruity. So you can customize your salt to fit your dish.