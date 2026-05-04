Dine Like A Tim Burton Character At This Uniquely Ghoulish NYC Restaurant

In Tim Burton's Ed Wood, a fictitious version of Orson Welles tells the protagonist, "Visions are worth fighting for. Why spend your life making someone else's dreams?" Whether or not he was directly inspired by the quote, it's a motto Zach Neil, founder of Beetle House in New York City, has embraced. The entrepreneur and author has pursued a range of ventures, including pop-ups inspired by Will Ferrell, Star Wars, and other popular franchises. But Beetle House stands apart: while it began as a pop-up in 2016, it has since become an established restaurant offering New York City diners a Halloween- and Burton-inspired experience year-round.

Videos on Beetle House's Instagram account reveal a dark atmosphere that effectively uses black light to create pops of neon colors, and cute-creepy decor like taxidermied deer heads, plenty of skulls and skeletons, and a large Beetlejuice-inspired sandworm. Drinks frequently use dry ice to create an eerie, misty effect, further enhancing the overall macabre atmosphere.

If you'd like to dine at Beetle House, reservations are recommended, although walk-ins are accepted depending on availability. No reservations are needed for bar service. Dinner includes a three-course meal — The Poltergeist Feast — consisting of an appetizer, entree, and dessert. Guests ages 12 and over pay $65 for the feast, though a kids' menu is available for younger diners. While children are welcome, Beetle House notes that some characters and entertainers may be a bit scary for younger visitors.