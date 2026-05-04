Dine Like A Tim Burton Character At This Uniquely Ghoulish NYC Restaurant
In Tim Burton's Ed Wood, a fictitious version of Orson Welles tells the protagonist, "Visions are worth fighting for. Why spend your life making someone else's dreams?" Whether or not he was directly inspired by the quote, it's a motto Zach Neil, founder of Beetle House in New York City, has embraced. The entrepreneur and author has pursued a range of ventures, including pop-ups inspired by Will Ferrell, Star Wars, and other popular franchises. But Beetle House stands apart: while it began as a pop-up in 2016, it has since become an established restaurant offering New York City diners a Halloween- and Burton-inspired experience year-round.
Videos on Beetle House's Instagram account reveal a dark atmosphere that effectively uses black light to create pops of neon colors, and cute-creepy decor like taxidermied deer heads, plenty of skulls and skeletons, and a large Beetlejuice-inspired sandworm. Drinks frequently use dry ice to create an eerie, misty effect, further enhancing the overall macabre atmosphere.
If you'd like to dine at Beetle House, reservations are recommended, although walk-ins are accepted depending on availability. No reservations are needed for bar service. Dinner includes a three-course meal — The Poltergeist Feast — consisting of an appetizer, entree, and dessert. Guests ages 12 and over pay $65 for the feast, though a kids' menu is available for younger diners. While children are welcome, Beetle House notes that some characters and entertainers may be a bit scary for younger visitors.
Dining and drinking at Beetle House
With such fun decor, you'd want a menu to match, and Beetle House delivers. The restaurant accommodates vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free needs. Appetizer choices include Boogie's Braised Bacon, Frites and Frights (with three seasoning options), and the Gourd & Ghoul yellow squash soup topped with crispy Brussels sprouts.
For the main course, you couldn't go wrong with The Edward Burger Hands — a grilled patty on a brioche bun toasted with honey garlic butter and topped with pepper Jack, smoked bacon, a sunny-side-up egg, avocado, roasted peppers, and more. To finish it off, the burger is stabbed with a pair of scissors that doubles as a souvenir. While this burger may not have been on our list of 20 iconic New York sandwiches, ABC World News dubbed it one of the world's best burgers (at least, according to the Beetle House website). For dessert, we wouldn't say no to the Death by Chocolate cake or the Dread Pudding drizzled in bourbon-caramel sauce (which would definitely be Alton Brown-approved) and served with a scoop of pistachio ice cream.
Drink names rely heavily on puns as well, creating a nice, whimsical menu overall. The most visually impressive cocktail is the Big Fish Bowl, a blue concoction served in an actual fish bowl decorated with nerds (for pebbles!) and Swedish fish candy. However, if you're not into sharing, the Headless Horseman looks fantastic. It's a classic old-fashioned but with a coffee twist — and it's garnished with a flaming marshmallow.