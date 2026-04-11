Why Restaurant Fish And Chips Always Taste Better Than Homemade

There are definitely ways to get that restaurant quality at home, but you have to be intentional with how you cook your fish and chips. Henry Elmore said the most important rule is to keep your frying oil between 350 and 375 degrees Fahrenheit. "This is everything ... no shortcuts," he noted. He also suggested patting the fish completely dry before cooking, frying the fish in small batches to avoid overloading and overcrowding the pot (this can quickly lower the oil temperature), and coating the fish in cold batter. "If your fish is oily and soft, you're breaking one of these rules," he said.

The fries are no different when it comes to following best practices. While double frying is the most important rule for getting them extra crispy, there are other techniques to build flavor and texture. Elmore emphasized that russet potatoes are the best for fish and chips, and soaking them in cold water is an important first step (it helps remove sugars and starches from the spuds' exteriors). "Dry them all the way," Elmore said. From there, he advised first frying them between 300 and 325 degrees Fahrenheit to cook through, then frying them again at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for that perfect crisp. "Salt them right away after they come out," Elmore said, then let us in on a secret: "Want that next-level texture? Freeze them between fries."