There's A Simple Trick To Grilling This Delicate Fish Without A Flaky Mess
Many chefs will tell you that there's no substitute for cooking over an open flame — the flavor it imparts and the inimitable smokiness and char are something truly special. It's also incredibly difficult to master. While some things are relatively easy to grill (like steak or pork chops, for example), other foods are particularly tricky: Take cod, for example.
Cod is especially prone to falling apart on the grill because of its delicate flesh: Flaky and tender with a very low fat content, it breaks down readily once heat is applied. It also contains lots of moisture, and thus has a tendency to steam before it sears, which can lead to it sticking to the pan and tearing when you try to flip it.
To help prevent any unwanted sticking, reach for your cast iron. A cast iron pan, when seasoned properly and pre-heated, provides a naturally non-stick surface which will help you get a great sear on your fish while allowing for easy, safe flipping. Use a medium-high heat (you don't want to overcook your fish) — on a grill, you'll want to aim for somewhere in the region of 375 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Place the cast iron directly over the coals, and remember to pre-heat it adequately (cast iron works best when it's had time to warm up, and this can take a while). Then, use a good glug of olive oil to help loosen things up and crisp up the outside of your cod.
A cast iron skillet is the best way to stop sticking
Using cast iron on the grill allows for a stable, smooth cooking surface which makes even contact with the fish. This provides the protein with better support, stopping it from falling through the gaps in a regular grill, or tearing apart easily when the time comes to flip it. A cast iron pan is also extremely good at retaining heat, making it the ideal choice for grilling, where temperatures can be inconsistent (and in the case of charcoal grills, constantly decreasing, too.) Despite what you might have heard about cast iron, this material isn't very good at heating evenly, so always pre-heat it using the indirect side of your grill for the most consistent results.
The cast iron also enhances your fish's flavor. Sure, the aromas of the grill will be infused in the flesh, too, as you're still technically cooking over fire, but the heat retention and natural non-stick qualities of the cast iron help to achieve that holy grail for proteins: a lovely golden crust caused by the Maillard reaction (the reason meat changes color as it's cooked).
Speaking of a golden crust — the best (and easiest) way to get one is to simply leave the skin on your cod fish. When cooked properly, it's an absolute delight, but beyond being delicious, it acts as a natural guard against the intense heat of the grill, helping the fish retain its shape while itself crisping up, the fat rendering out to leave you with a rich, salty, crunchy accompaniment to your fish. And best of all, employing your well-seasoned cast iron pan ensures all that deliciousness makes it onto your plate, rather than adhering to your grill or cookware.