There's A Simple Trick To Grilling This Delicate Fish Without A Flaky Mess

Many chefs will tell you that there's no substitute for cooking over an open flame — the flavor it imparts and the inimitable smokiness and char are something truly special. It's also incredibly difficult to master. While some things are relatively easy to grill (like steak or pork chops, for example), other foods are particularly tricky: Take cod, for example.

Cod is especially prone to falling apart on the grill because of its delicate flesh: Flaky and tender with a very low fat content, it breaks down readily once heat is applied. It also contains lots of moisture, and thus has a tendency to steam before it sears, which can lead to it sticking to the pan and tearing when you try to flip it.

To help prevent any unwanted sticking, reach for your cast iron. A cast iron pan, when seasoned properly and pre-heated, provides a naturally non-stick surface which will help you get a great sear on your fish while allowing for easy, safe flipping. Use a medium-high heat (you don't want to overcook your fish) — on a grill, you'll want to aim for somewhere in the region of 375 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Place the cast iron directly over the coals, and remember to pre-heat it adequately (cast iron works best when it's had time to warm up, and this can take a while). Then, use a good glug of olive oil to help loosen things up and crisp up the outside of your cod.