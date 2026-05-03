Crabs Consume Microplastics: Are They Still Safe To Eat?
Microplastics and nanoplastics — also known as MNPs — have received heavy news coverage recently. The tiny plastics are caused by the breakdown of larger plastics, and they're everywhere, from table salt to produce to seafood. Scientists are still learning more about how these particles may negatively affect our health. Crabs have taken center stage in the discussion on microplastics, as it's been discovered that they're able to ingest microplastics and break them down into even smaller particles. Michael Kleinman, Ph.D., a professor in the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health at UC Irvine, spoke exclusively with Chowhound about what you need to know about microplastics in crabs — and whether it's still safe to chow down on the delicacy.
Thankfully, it seems that you can continue enjoying your favorite types of crab as long as you don't overdo it. Kleinman says that moderation is key, and you can reduce your risks by avoiding the parts of the animal with the highest concentrations of MNPs. He went on to explain that even if you did choose to avoid crab, it's becoming nearly impossible to avoid microplastics from other sources. "The MNP issue is ubiquitous and global, and crabs may be only a fraction of your total exposure," he says. He adds that reducing your overall microplastic intake in general is a smart move. You can take steps at home, like ditching your plastic food storage containers and getting rid of your plastic cutting boards, to lessen the amount you ingest.
What you need to know about microplastics to eat crab safely
Whether you regularly indulge in perfectly steamed crab legs or you only enjoy shellfish on special occasions, it's important to understand how to minimize your microplastic intake. Scientists aren't completely sure how microplastics negatively affect our health, according to Michael Kleinman. "We need to know more about how they enter cells, how they accumulate in organs, and how they induce inflammation and maybe promote development of tumors or cancers," he says. He also explained that many studies have found connections between MNPs and certain diseases, such as liver disease (though he noted that this doesn't necessarily mean the MNPs are the cause of the disease).
As Kleinman mentioned, microplastics are an issue around the globe, and at this point, they're impossible to avoid. If you choose to eat crab, it's important to avoid the parts where microplastics are most highly concentrated. Muscle meat tends to have lower amounts of MNPs, according to Kleinman, while the gut and the gills of blue crabs have an especially high concentration, so removing these areas can help reduce exposure when you're enjoying crab. Kleinman also recommends thoroughly washing the external body parts of the crab to remove MNPs. While you may not be able to avoid all microplastics, taking steps to cut down on your intake when you can — for example, by taking a few extra steps when you're preparing crab — is a smart health move.