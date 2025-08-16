Why You Need To Ditch Your Plastic Food Storage Containers — And How To Do It
You've probably got some plastic containers in your home. They might be leftover carryout containers that you're reusing, or you've accumulated a hefty collection of Tupperware via leftover exchanges with friends and family. Regardless of how they ended up in your drawers, it's time for you to ditch your plastic food storage containers, and we're going to help you do it.
In recent years, we've come to learn that our exposure to microplastics is leading to cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. Studies point to flimsy plastic food containers (especially of the takeout variety) among the worst culprits. Beyond the health implications, plastic containers are generally just annoying. Plastic containers can stain easily and need unique remedies to restore them. The lids are usually low quality and never fit right, and you eventually have to replace them after a few years of use.
So, what are the best ways to store your food if not in plastic containers? Make the move to glass. Of course, not all glass containers are equal, and swapping out what is likely multiple years' worth of container accumulation can be as simple as chucking them in the recycling bin and ordering new sets of glass containers, but that can understandably get expensive.
Find glass containers that meet your needs
When you decide to switch from plastic to glass containers, ensure you're making the best choice for yourself. Are you a meal prepper looking for heat-resistant glass for oven reheating and leak-proof lids for travel? There are container sets for that. Do you just need a variety pack for leftovers you'll be heating up on the stovetop or in the microwave? Just make sure you look for plastic-free, BPA-free, and PFA-free containers.
And as we said before, don't feel the pressure to replace your entire collection overnight (unless you want to). You probably aren't using all of your plastic containers all the time anyway; perhaps there's just a collection that has slowly grown in your cupboard and pantry over many years. Begin by replacing the plastic containers you use most frequently with safer, healthier glass alternatives. Once you feel like you need more glass containers in your life, and you're playing musical chairs with cleaning the containers and storing food in them, go ahead and add to your shiny new collection. Then, it's time to talk about converting your pantry storage to glass, as well.