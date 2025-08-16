Why You Need To Ditch Your Plastic Food Storage Containers — And How To Do It

You've probably got some plastic containers in your home. They might be leftover carryout containers that you're reusing, or you've accumulated a hefty collection of Tupperware via leftover exchanges with friends and family. Regardless of how they ended up in your drawers, it's time for you to ditch your plastic food storage containers, and we're going to help you do it.

In recent years, we've come to learn that our exposure to microplastics is leading to cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. Studies point to flimsy plastic food containers (especially of the takeout variety) among the worst culprits. Beyond the health implications, plastic containers are generally just annoying. Plastic containers can stain easily and need unique remedies to restore them. The lids are usually low quality and never fit right, and you eventually have to replace them after a few years of use.

So, what are the best ways to store your food if not in plastic containers? Make the move to glass. Of course, not all glass containers are equal, and swapping out what is likely multiple years' worth of container accumulation can be as simple as chucking them in the recycling bin and ordering new sets of glass containers, but that can understandably get expensive.