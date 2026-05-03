Upgrade Canned Soup In An Instant With One Spoonful Of This Creamy Ingredient

To prevent the yogurt from curdling, a spoonful should be stirred in once the soup is done boiling. You can also temper the yogurt first with some of the warm soup, before mixing it all back in gently.

There are many different types of yogurt, and they will all bring slightly different results. For example, Greek yogurt is strained to remove whey, which is why it's so much thicker than other yogurts (and why it needs to be heated slowly). Skyr is similar — in fact, it's even thicker. In general, full-fat yogurts are quite heat stable, but lower-fat versions are much less tolerant of heat. Low-fat yogurts need to be added on an even lower temperature, or tempered beforehand. They also simply don't taste as rich as full fat yogurt, so bear that in mind.

In terms of the soup itself, tomato soup is possibly the most natural yogurt pairing. Tomato's acidity works really well with the creaminess of yogurt (it's like stirring in some cream, but with less fat). Lentil soups and vegetable soups are both a nice choice too. Yogurt makes them a little more thick and indulgent, and slightly sweeter vegetables like butternut squash can actually be balanced out with the tang. But when it comes to bean-based soups, like minestrone or anything broth-y, a little swirl of yogurt on top could in theory add some extra body — but it won't have quite the same effect as it does in thick and creamy soups.