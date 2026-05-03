Your Burgers Will Be The Star Of The Cookout When You Sprinkle In This Seasoning
There are many ways to add flavor to your burgers. Even casual pitmasters have likely tinkered with the various times one can salt their beef for the tastiest patties. And that's before you dive into the wide world of less expected spices that will have everyone at the cookout asking for your recipe. Chili seasoning is one such blend that you might not have previously reached for when prepping your next burger, but it makes perfect sense. And all you need to do is tear open a peppy pack, gently fold it in with your ground beef without overmixing, form your patties, and cook to your normal preference to make the most of it.
Burgers and chili probably come to mind simultaneously when you think about some of the most common uses for ground beef. So it follows that you'd be able to borrow elements from one to enhance the other. The cheese and onions that plenty of folks use to top their burgers are also a typically delicious chili accoutrement, for example, so why not see how these ingredients can work the other way? That pack of readymade chili seasoning will usually include ingredients like the titular powdered chili peppers, plus garlic and cumin that likewise go great with burgers. So chili seasoning's inclusion in your next batch is as close to a no-brainer as your grill, skillet, or flattop can get. You just might want to make some minor adaptations to accommodate the zippy new mix.
Adding chili seasoning, and turning up the heat on your burgers at home
Standard store-bought chili seasoning packets probably won't pack a very fiery punch, so all but the most spice-averse can probably enjoy it in their burgers. You can always set aside a few ounces of ground beef before you season the rest if you're cooking for someone who demands the blandest proteins. Should you want more heat, extra spicy chili seasonings do exist, or you can add some cayenne powder.
The average single-serve packet of chili seasoning is intended for one pound of ground beef. You'll probably want to scale its inclusion in your burgers accordingly. That whole pack will be fine for the four 4-ounce burgers you can expect from a pound of ground beef. But if you are setting aside any amount of meat, even for just one plain burger, remember that the chili seasoning will be a little more intense in the remaining 12 ounces.
Most chili seasonings will also probably already include salt. Omit adding any extra the first time you try chili seasoning burgers — remember, toppings like cheese and pickles will also bring their own salinity. Worst-case scenario, you'll find that you'll want to add a teaspoon or two more next time — which is a great excuse to make more burgers.