Your Burgers Will Be The Star Of The Cookout When You Sprinkle In This Seasoning

There are many ways to add flavor to your burgers. Even casual pitmasters have likely tinkered with the various times one can salt their beef for the tastiest patties. And that's before you dive into the wide world of less expected spices that will have everyone at the cookout asking for your recipe. Chili seasoning is one such blend that you might not have previously reached for when prepping your next burger, but it makes perfect sense. And all you need to do is tear open a peppy pack, gently fold it in with your ground beef without overmixing, form your patties, and cook to your normal preference to make the most of it.

Burgers and chili probably come to mind simultaneously when you think about some of the most common uses for ground beef. So it follows that you'd be able to borrow elements from one to enhance the other. The cheese and onions that plenty of folks use to top their burgers are also a typically delicious chili accoutrement, for example, so why not see how these ingredients can work the other way? That pack of readymade chili seasoning will usually include ingredients like the titular powdered chili peppers, plus garlic and cumin that likewise go great with burgers. So chili seasoning's inclusion in your next batch is as close to a no-brainer as your grill, skillet, or flattop can get. You just might want to make some minor adaptations to accommodate the zippy new mix.