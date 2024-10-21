How Many Hamburgers Can You Expect From A Pound Of Meat?

The popularity of burgers is easy to understand. The food comes together fuss-free and employs some of the most affordable beef cuts available. Whether you're cooking for a crowd or a date night, it's a dish that's easy to accommodate when grocery shopping. Aside from choosing how lean or fatty you want your ground beef, the biggest decision is how much to get. So say you're ready at the butcher counter, ready to purchase the ground beef — how many hamburgers will one pound yield?

An average, classic-sized patty is around 4 to 6 ounces, allowing three to four burgers per pound. Such a size will make forming burgers a breeze, and they'll easily fit between two buns. You'll still be able to cook your beef to the desired doneness and you'll still have room for some tasty sides, too.

However, that measurement is not the end-all-be-all; burger sizes are malleable. If you're after an extra-juicy and thick burger cooked to medium rare, divide your pound of beef into two extra-big 8-ounce patties. Alternatively, with a thinner smash burger (or a smash burger-style taco riff), each patty should be 2 ounces, yielding eight per pound. So start with four burgers to a pound, and deviate based on the style.