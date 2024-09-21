This Mixing Mistake That's Making Your Burgers Chewy

Once you've chosen the beef you want to cook with, you should always season it with some salt for added flavor. Other seasonings can join the mix, too, but from there, fold the meat into itself as opposed to vigorously mixing it to help those seasonings reach every part of the patty. When it's time to shape them, push the meat together with enough force to form a patty, but don't work it any more than it absolutely needs.

"As soon as you add salt to ground meat and mix it, you begin to release myosin, which is a motor protein bound up in the cells of the meat," John Adler, the vice president of culinary at Blue Apron, told TODAY. He also said that adding salt to the meat "breaks down the cellular structure of the meat, and if you mix too much, you activate too much myosin, and you get a very chewy and very dense burger."

So, while salt is great for seasoning, you have to be careful about how you incorporate it. The best trick to ensuring the seasonings get evenly distributed is to use the widest bowl possible. This allows you to spread the meat out, which helps those seasonings get distributed more evenly from the start and ultimately means less necessary mixing.

