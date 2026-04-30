The Common Belief About Cooking With Alcohol That's Actually Wrong

Stirring alcohol into hot liquid when making sauces preserves the highest amount, around 85%, while flambéed dishes like cherries jubilee or baked Alaska retain about 75%. There are also many baked goods that can be infused with liquor to add complexity and depth. For example, rum can enhance banana bread by highlighting its fruity notes, while bourbon or whisky can deepen the spice profile of pecan pie. When baking with alcohol mixed into the batter, the amount that remains depends largely on cooking time. A dish cooked or simmered for about 15 minutes may retain around 40% of its alcohol, while extending the cooking time to an hour can reduce that to about 25%.

One of the key tips when cooking with wine, especially for stews or long-simmered dishes, is to add it at the beginning of the cooking process. This allows more time for the alcohol to evaporate, helps prevent astringent flavors, and typically leaves only about 5% of the alcohol behind.

Cooking with alcohol in a slow cooker can work a little differently. Because the lid traps steam and condensation, evaporated alcohol can drip back into the dish. For best results, it's often recommended to finish cooking with the lid off so excess alcohol can continue to cook off while the flavors develop. If you prefer to avoid alcohol entirely, non-alcoholic spirits, acidic juices, or vinegar can be effective substitutes for adding depth and brightness to recipes.