Does Alcohol Cook Off In A Slow Cooker? The Answer May Throw You For A Loop

A slow cooker is a handy kitchen gadget, especially for those "set and forget" meals that future you will be grateful for. Simply combine the ingredients for a chunky split pea soup into the slow cooker in the morning, and you'll have a warm and comforting meal waiting for you at the end of the day. Or, you can wake up to the aromas of an autumnal serving of steel-cut oats thanks to your pre-planning the night before. With so many possibilities, you might want to experiment with other recipes, some of which call for a generous splash of a boozy ingredient. In that case, is the slow cooker up for the task to properly cook a recipe dish that includes alcohol? Cutting to the chase, cooking with alcohol is one of many mistakes you can make when using a slow cooker, and here's why.

A slow cooker does its culinary magic with its lid on, so the alcohol that would have otherwise evaporated condenses back into the mix. What you're likely to be left with is a dish with a distinct taste of alcohol, which could very well compromise your faculties once consumed. Not allowing the alcohol to cook off is a recipe for disaster, and one of the cardinal mistakes when cooking with wine, according to chef Alex Guarnaschelli, so a slow cooker might not be the recommended choice. That doesn't mean there's no room for alcohol in a slow cooker dish if the recipe calls for adding the alcohol at the end of the cooking process, though, or parts of the cooking that require booze happen separately on the stovetop before being added to the slow cooker.