The Canned Kirkland Pantry Staple You Never Want To Order Online

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Canned meats like chicken can last in your pantry for as long two to five years, so canned chicken can be a smart pantry staple to stock up on. It's also a versatile way to add protein to a number of dishes, like salads, soups, or casseroles. Perhaps that's why thousands of customers give 5-star reviews to Kirkland Signature Chicken Breast, which comes in a six-count pack that sells for under $17. (Even better: A 2-ounce can of the chicken contains 13 grams of protein for 60 calories.)

But as handy as Kirkland's canned chicken is to keep around, it may be one of those canned goods that aren't worth the price tag, as hundreds of buyers have complained. The main problem seems to be that many shoppers received the cans damaged in shipping. And not only did they receive it damaged once, but upon reordering, a number of customers received damaged cans multiple times. "The best canned chicken out there, the problem is they package it very poorly for shipping," shared an annoyed shopper on the Costco product review page. "Used to use boxes, now it's in a plastic bag and the cans always get dented." The big problem with damaged cans is that deep or sharp dents can damage the can's seam and allow bacteria to enter. If you see this, it may be a red flag that the canned goods aren't edible anymore. The chicken breast is also available at certain Costco locations for in-store purchases, so you can try picking it up in person to avoid dented cans.