The Fish Variety So Good And Tender It Was Nicknamed The 'Butterfish'

If you're in the market for a fish dinner that's both rich in flavor and particularly easy to cook, look no further than black cod. Also known as "sablefish," it's sometimes called "butterfish," likely due to its buttery texture (although this can be slightly confusing, as there's another fish by the same name, which is fished off the U.S. and Canadian Atlantic coasts, and is sometimes called "American butterfish.")

What sets black cod apart is its relatively high fat content (it also includes omega-3 fatty acids), which gives a distinctive flavor and texture. As you may have guessed from the nickname, it has a buttery quality to its flavor, which is considered simultaneously rich yet mild (the "mildness" seems to refer to the fact that it doesn't have so much of a fishy flavor that you get with other fish). On the texture side, it's smooth and velvety, with an almost melt-in-your-mouth softness thanks to that high fat content, with large flakes and a white flesh. (Despite its white inner flesh, the "black" in the name refers to its outer darker skin.)

It's that fat content that makes black cod relatively easy to cook with. Not dissimilar to fat in cuts of beef, it means the fish is less likely to dry out or become tough or chalky in the pan or the oven. So, if you're nervous about cooking fish right, it's one potentially solid choice.