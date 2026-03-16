Trader Joe's Carries A Flavorful Frozen Fish That's A Total Copycat Of This Iconic Nobu Dish

If you're at all interested in the fine dining scene in New York City, you've most likely heard about the iconic Nobu restaurant. First opened in 1994 in the Big Apple, the Japanese restaurant led by Chef Nobuyuki "Nobu" Matsuhisa with co-owner Robert Deniro now has a worldwide presence — with 55 restaurants and 38 hotels across the globe.

Chef Nobu calls his cuisine "Nobu style" – Japanese-style cooking with Peruvian influences, like cilantro, jalapeños, and ceviche. Among his many popular dishes, perhaps the most famous is the black cod with miso – one of the most iconic dishes from celebrity chefs. Nobu sold 40,000 portions of this signature dish — which marinates in miso for three days — at two of its most popular locations in 2021. Though it sells for $49 at one of Nobu's New York locations, you can actually mosey on over to Trader Joe's to find a pretty darn good frozen copycat version.

Trader Joe's Wild Alaskan Black Cod Sablefish with Miso Marinade costs $9.99 for two 5-ounce portions. Trader Joe's suggests three different methods to achieve ideal results. Either sear and bake or broil and bake the fish at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for around 15 to 17 minutes — or place the cod in an air fryer for the same amount of time. Serve with steamed jasmine rice, a seaweed salad, sautéed bok choy, umami pickled cucumbers, or another side of your choosing, and you've got an amazing lunch or dinner for just $10 — one that tastes a lot like Nobu's high-priced version.