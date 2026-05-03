What To Know When Ordering Groceries For Pickup At Aldi

Ordering groceries for pickup is super convenient, but each grocery store does things a little bit differently. If you're ordering groceries at Aldi, there are a few things you should know. First, you might pay more — higher online grocery prices are one of the sneaky ways convenience can cost you more money. According to Aldi's website, items are sometimes priced higher online "to cover the cost of personal shopping or delivery."

Higher item prices aren't the only additional cost you'll be paying for pickup — the store also charges a pickup fee that starts at $1.99. Also, curbside pickup isn't ideal if you just need to grab a thing or two, as your order needs to be at least $10 to qualify for pickup. If you prefer to order your groceries on your computer, that's totally fine — the Aldi website interface is pretty simple to use, and you can easily create an order for pickup or delivery. If you'd prefer to use your phone, you're better off downloading the Aldi mobile app.

Before you start ordering your favorite Aldi items to your cart on the app, be sure you'll be able to make it for pickup on the same day. You can change your pickup date and time until a shopper starts putting your order together — once that happens, you're locked in. Aldi will hold your order until 7 p.m. on the day your pickup is scheduled. If you don't pick up your order by 7 p.m., it'll be cancelled and you'll be charged a $15 cancellation fee.