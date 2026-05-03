The Walmart Instant Coffee Thousands Of Shoppers Drink Over Name Brand
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Instant coffee has its uses, whether you need something portable while traveling, are taking it on a camping trip, or even baking with instant coffee. But coffee snobs tend to look down on instant coffee because it often doesn't have the rich flavor and aroma of freshly brewed coffee. That's why it's somewhat surprising that there's an instant coffee with thousands of positive reviews, and it's not even a brand name: Walmart's Great Value Classic Medium Roast Instant Coffee.
The 8-ounce jar makes up to 120 cups for just over $5. Considering the same amount of Folgers costs closer to $9, Great Value's coffee seems like a smart way to give instant a shot — especially given this coffee has garnered over 5,000 reviews on Walmart's site with over 4,000 of those being five-star ratings. Oh, and in case you weren't sure what instant coffee powder is made of, this instant coffee contains no additives and is simply 100% coffee beans.
What shoppers say about Great Value Classic Medium Roast Instant Coffee
Reviewers are, not surprisingly, fans of the wallet-friendly price tag. Many shoppers even sub this jar of instant for their more expensive coffee habit. "Far better than paying $14 a jar for my [favorite] brand that has gone up $3 in the last six months," a shopper exclaims. While some coffee drinkers may shy away from instant coffee because they believe the flavor is inferior, a number of buyers shared that Great Value Classic Medium Roast Instant Coffee makes a great-tasting cup. Some reviewers commented that the coffee actually tastes better than some brand-name instant coffees: "This surprised me ... taste is very mellow and the aroma is great," admits a shopper.
Still, not everyone can palate this instant coffee. Some reviewers call it everything from bitter to bland. "Not as full taste as I would like," says a buyer. Others commented that the coffee was too strong, even gritty, and doctoring it up doesn't save it. "Even with a lot of sugar and milk, it is bitter tasting," adds another commenter. Nonetheless, it seems that Great Value is one of the best instant coffee brands to stock up on for those instances when you're in a pinch and need coffee, but don't want to spend a lot.