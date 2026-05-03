The Walmart Instant Coffee Thousands Of Shoppers Drink Over Name Brand

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Instant coffee has its uses, whether you need something portable while traveling, are taking it on a camping trip, or even baking with instant coffee. But coffee snobs tend to look down on instant coffee because it often doesn't have the rich flavor and aroma of freshly brewed coffee. That's why it's somewhat surprising that there's an instant coffee with thousands of positive reviews, and it's not even a brand name: Walmart's Great Value Classic Medium Roast Instant Coffee.

The 8-ounce jar makes up to 120 cups for just over $5. Considering the same amount of Folgers costs closer to $9, Great Value's coffee seems like a smart way to give instant a shot — especially given this coffee has garnered over 5,000 reviews on Walmart's site with over 4,000 of those being five-star ratings. Oh, and in case you weren't sure what instant coffee powder is made of, this instant coffee contains no additives and is simply 100% coffee beans.