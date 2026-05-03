Neighborhood Fruit Tree Etiquette: How To Pick Produce Without Making Enemies

So, your neighbor has a lush lemon tree (or apple, if they're a beginner gardener) with its branches tantalizingly dangling the fruit within arm's reach of you. Is it legally or morally okay to grab a few to whip up some lemonade?

Let's start with the legal side, since no matter how good your apple pie recipe is, you don't want to be breaking the law to make it. In the United States, the tree owner has the right to all of the fruit (this is determined by the location of the trunk). This means that if the tree belongs to your neighbor, they still own the fruit, even on branches that cross neighbors' yards. (Although, there are gray areas — for example, if lots of fruit is falling and rotting in your yard, you might have a case). It also applies to fruit that's hanging over public spaces like sidewalks, although any penalties could depend on whether the neighbor or local officials feel it's worth pursuing the situation. (Check your state laws on this, as there may be some variations.)

So, while the saying might go that it's better to beg for forgiveness than ask for permission, when it comes to neighbors' fruit trees, the right etiquette is to ask if you can take some fruit. If they're hesitant, you can always make it look like a favor — you're helping prevent fruit from falling, rotting, and attracting pests, especially if it's on your side of the fence.