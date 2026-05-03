Neighborhood Fruit Tree Etiquette: How To Pick Produce Without Making Enemies
So, your neighbor has a lush lemon tree (or apple, if they're a beginner gardener) with its branches tantalizingly dangling the fruit within arm's reach of you. Is it legally or morally okay to grab a few to whip up some lemonade?
Let's start with the legal side, since no matter how good your apple pie recipe is, you don't want to be breaking the law to make it. In the United States, the tree owner has the right to all of the fruit (this is determined by the location of the trunk). This means that if the tree belongs to your neighbor, they still own the fruit, even on branches that cross neighbors' yards. (Although, there are gray areas — for example, if lots of fruit is falling and rotting in your yard, you might have a case). It also applies to fruit that's hanging over public spaces like sidewalks, although any penalties could depend on whether the neighbor or local officials feel it's worth pursuing the situation. (Check your state laws on this, as there may be some variations.)
So, while the saying might go that it's better to beg for forgiveness than ask for permission, when it comes to neighbors' fruit trees, the right etiquette is to ask if you can take some fruit. If they're hesitant, you can always make it look like a favor — you're helping prevent fruit from falling, rotting, and attracting pests, especially if it's on your side of the fence.
Some other things to consider
There are a couple of situations where you have the right to fruit without asking anybody's permission. First, trees on public land are typically fair game for anyone. Then, there are so-called "boundary trees" where the tree's trunk straddles the border between two or more neighbors. In this case, all neighbors have equal rights to the fruit.
If you're in a situation where either the law or the neighbor gives you permission to take some fruit, you'll also want to think about how much to take. Anecdotally, "sharing is caring" would be a wise mantra: Online commentators seem to suggest that grabbing a couple is fine, but bringing a bag to stock up is excessive. That said, if there's a lot of fruit growing or it seems that a lot is just falling off and rotting, more is probably okay. If you need your neighbor's permission, just have a polite chat about how much they think is fair to pick.
Finally, if you're a tree owner, you may want to think about the reverse situation: Grabbing fruit from your tree when its branches are over a neighbor's yard. While the fruit is legally yours, if you have to go onto their property to get it, that could be trespassing if you don't have their go-ahead, so it's best to ask permission before jumping the fence. Although, if you're a nice neighbor, you should probably just let them take some of the fruit, too.