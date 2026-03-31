What's New At Aldi In April 2026: 17 Spring Finds To Grab This Month

Aldi has developed a major following for its off-brand, lower-priced products that taste like the real thing. And with each new season, the store launches all kinds of new products. Aldi is known for offering plenty of affordable packaged foods, from savory snack foods to sweet frozen dessert bars, and as the months start to warm up, you'll see more foods geared toward warmer weather. This April, many new finds are gracing Aldi's store shelves, but we've chosen 17 that you should definitely add to your cart.

Back in March, we named 23 different Aldi finds to stock up on, and April is loaded with lots of great recommendations, too. You'll find a number of frozen meals, plenty of snacks, and even some robust, flavorful condiments. Whether you're looking for a morning pick-me-up with a little extra sweetness or the perfect herby sauce to pair with your steak, Aldi is introducing some seriously flavorful finds this month. And since Aldi is the least expensive grocery store in the United States, nothing on this list is overpriced.