What's New At Aldi In April 2026: 17 Spring Finds To Grab This Month
Aldi has developed a major following for its off-brand, lower-priced products that taste like the real thing. And with each new season, the store launches all kinds of new products. Aldi is known for offering plenty of affordable packaged foods, from savory snack foods to sweet frozen dessert bars, and as the months start to warm up, you'll see more foods geared toward warmer weather. This April, many new finds are gracing Aldi's store shelves, but we've chosen 17 that you should definitely add to your cart.
Back in March, we named 23 different Aldi finds to stock up on, and April is loaded with lots of great recommendations, too. You'll find a number of frozen meals, plenty of snacks, and even some robust, flavorful condiments. Whether you're looking for a morning pick-me-up with a little extra sweetness or the perfect herby sauce to pair with your steak, Aldi is introducing some seriously flavorful finds this month. And since Aldi is the least expensive grocery store in the United States, nothing on this list is overpriced.
Breakfast Best Mini Stuffed Pancakes
This spring, take pancakes to a whole new level. These miniature pancakes come stuffed with a chocolate-hazelnut filling or a maple-bluberry filling, meaning you'll get a burst of sweetness with every bite. Aldi first released the pancakes back in 2024, and they'll be back for the 2026 season. Prices may vary by location, but you can snag a 12-ounce bag of 10 mini pancakes for $3.47 starting April 1.
Millville Strawberry Shortcake or Raspberry Lemonade Granola
Packaged granola doesn't have to be boring, and Aldi is bringing two unique flavors to store shelves. The Strawberry Shortcake version is made with real strawberries, while the Raspberry Lemonade is made with real raspberry and lemon, plus whole grain oats and brown sugar, among other ingredients. The 11-ounce bags will cost $3.69 each and drop on April 1.
Mattigan's Dubai Style Pistachio Cream Spread
Dubai chocolate was all the rage in 2025, and you can bring the flavors home with this new Dubai Style Pistachio Cream Spread by Matitgan's. If you tried the Mattigan's Dubai Style Chocolate Spread and loved it, then you'll definitely want this one on your grocery list. It launches April 1 and will cost $5.99.
Breakfast Best Breakfast Pitas
When you need a breakfast sandwich on the go, reach for Breakfast Best Egg & Cheese Breakfast Pitas. These arrive at Aldi on April 8, and they feature eggs and cheese folded into a pita. A sausage and cheese variety is coming, too. They microwave in only a minute, so these are perfect for a quick morning meal. A package of six will cost $5.99.
Mama Cozzi's Neapolitan Style Bianca or Supreme Pizza
Mama Cozzi's pizzas are already a hit at Aldi, but now, the brand is introducing a few Neapolitan-style frozen pizzas: Bianca, which is essentially a white pie, and Supreme, which has all the fixings. You'll have to wait a little longer for these pizza varieties, though; they hit stores April 8 and will cost $5.49 each.
Casa Mamita Stuffed Nachos
What's better than a messy plate of nachos? Stuffed nachos, where the filling is on the inside of the chip instead of the outside. Aldi's Casa Mamita Stuffed Nachos are breaded nacho chips loaded with a Southwestern-style queso in the center, plus options that include chicken or beef. They cook well in the air fryer, and you can grab a 14-ounce package for $4.29 starting April 8.
Park Street Deli Chimichurri or Pesto Sauce
Park Street Deli has been a longtime Aldi brand known for selling everything from chocolate pudding to burnt ends, and now it's adding two new sauces into the mix: chimichurri sauce and pesto sauce. Both of these are herby green sauces, with the chimichurri pairing well with beef and the pesto pairing nicely with pasta. Grab these for $2.89 each beginning on April 15.
Clancy's Veggie Straws Multipack
If you're looking for a crunchy potato chip alternative, let it be these veggie straws by Clancy's. They contain 30% less fat than potato chips, according to the packaging, and they're delicious on their own or paired with a spicy mayo or homemade ranch dressing. A multipack of the straws will cost you $3.99, and they drop on April 15.
PurAqua Summer Hydration Sticks
Aldi already sells a handful of PurAqua Hydration Sticks varieties, such as Blue Raspberry and cherry, and now it's adding new summer flavors into the mix, such as watermelon, cotton candy, and red, white, and blue. Grab a pack for $2.89 when these hit store shelves on April 15.
Clancy's Cinnamon Churros
Aldi has previously sold Clancy's Cinnamon Churros, which are crunchy, chip-like churro bites, but they were listed as out of stock on the website. Now, Aldi is bringing these sweet cinnamon treats back for spring. These don't arrive until closer to the end of the month, dropping on April 22, but you can grab them for $1.39.
Casa Mamita Mini Empanadas
Casa Mamita isn't just bringing stuffed nachos to tables; it's also introducing mini empanadas. They're available with chicken or black bean fillings and are sold frozen just like the nachos. These arrive on April 22 and will cost $4.99.
Sundae Shoppe Mango with Chili Lime or Lemon Fruit Bars
Sundae Shoppe has offered varieties of its frozen fruit bars in the past, and it's bringing them back as the weather warms up. The popsicle treats will be available in Mango with Chili Lime — for a little sweet and spicy vibe — or a classic Lemon flavor. Snag a box of six for $3.79 beginning on April 22.
Specially Selected Cheese Stuffed Picante Peppers
If you've never had stuffed picante peppers, you're missing out — and now's your chance to try some. These sweet peppers are filled with a few different varieties of rich cheese filling (such as peach habanero, pictured), giving this bite-sized snack a perfect flavor balance. They're perfect for salads, cheese boards, or on their own. Grab these starting April 22 for $4.49.
Deutsche Kuche Potato Sticks
Deutsche Kuche is a popular Aldi brand, and it's launching hash brown potato sticks, which are essentially the same as french fries but made "hash brown style." This must mean that they're equally perfect as a breakfast side dish or an afternoon snack. They come out April 29 and will cost $1.79.
Deutsche Kuche Doppelino Sandwich Biscuits
German brand Deutsche Kuche isn't only introducing potato sticks; it's also launching a couple varieties of its sandwich biscuits (or sandwich cookies). They're available in chocolate, hazelnut, and speculoos (or spice cookies) flavors, so you might want to grab a package or three. These will cost $3.99 each and arrive on April 29.
Deutsche Kuche Spätzle
Spätzle is a type of German comfort food that's sort of a cross between pasta and dumplings, and if you don't want to make it yourself, you don't have to. Deutsche Kuche's frozen version of the dish will appear at Aldi starting on April 29 for $4.99, so all you'll have to do is follow the cooking instructions to enjoy the classic German meal.
Deutsche Kuche Peanut Puffs
For a crunchy, peanut-flavored sweet treat, grab these puffs off the shelves. They're described by the brand as "crunchy corn snacks" made with peanuts, so they're perfect to eat in place of chips or cookies — they might even make a good crumbled sundae topping. Deutsche Kuche Peanut Puffs drop on April 29 and will cost $2.49 per bag.