Skip The Trip For Wisconsin-Style Curds! Aldi's Appetizer Scratches The Same Itch

Cheese curds are a must-try if you're in the state of Wisconsin. The gooey, cheesy dish has quite the long history, and is still a beloved and iconic snack of the cheese state. There are a few solid store-bought cheese curd brands that you can find at the grocery store that taste good, but still can't compare to the real thing. However, it's not always feasible to drop everything and head to Wisconsin to try authentic curds, and Aldi has some tasty ones that may just satisfy your craving.

Aldi's Appetitos Breaded Cheese Curds have received quite a lot of praise from shoppers online for their crispy exteriors and creamy centers. The brand uses real Wisconsin cheese, which is just one reason they might be such a hit. The breading also contains whole wheat flour, plus spices like granulated garlic and onion.

Traditional curds are made from the freshest Wisconsin cheese and can be enjoyed raw or fried. When deep-fried, they come out perfectly soft and crunchy with a melt-in-your-mouth effect. While Appetitos cheese curds may not have that fresh squeak, many shoppers have found that this product exceeds expectations for a frozen version.