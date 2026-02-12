Skip The Trip For Wisconsin-Style Curds! Aldi's Appetizer Scratches The Same Itch
Cheese curds are a must-try if you're in the state of Wisconsin. The gooey, cheesy dish has quite the long history, and is still a beloved and iconic snack of the cheese state. There are a few solid store-bought cheese curd brands that you can find at the grocery store that taste good, but still can't compare to the real thing. However, it's not always feasible to drop everything and head to Wisconsin to try authentic curds, and Aldi has some tasty ones that may just satisfy your craving.
Aldi's Appetitos Breaded Cheese Curds have received quite a lot of praise from shoppers online for their crispy exteriors and creamy centers. The brand uses real Wisconsin cheese, which is just one reason they might be such a hit. The breading also contains whole wheat flour, plus spices like granulated garlic and onion.
Traditional curds are made from the freshest Wisconsin cheese and can be enjoyed raw or fried. When deep-fried, they come out perfectly soft and crunchy with a melt-in-your-mouth effect. While Appetitos cheese curds may not have that fresh squeak, many shoppers have found that this product exceeds expectations for a frozen version.
What customers are saying about Aldi's cheese curds
If you don't live in a state with a Culver's and its delicious Wisconsin-sourced cheese curds, Aldi seems to be the place to go. According to shoppers, Aldi's Appetitos brand tastes just as good as buying them fresh from Culver's. These fried curds take under six minutes to cook in the air fryer and can be enjoyed as is or dipped in ranch. Of course, if you really want the full effect, you can deep-fry your cheese curds for two minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, per the package instructions.
To many, these curds are impossible to stop snacking on. However, in the Aldi Aisle of Shame Community on Facebook, one user wrote, "I have to disagree, I don't think they taste like Culver's." Still, for less than $5 a box, these cheese curds are worth a buy. Aldi even carries different brands of non-fried cheese curds if you're looking to enjoy them the true Wisconsin way.
Cheese curds may taste best when they're fresh, but Aldi's are a great option in terms of flavor. Serve them as an appetizer, or even Midwest-style as a pizza or burger topping. For cheese-lovers all around, Aldi's cheese curds may become your new favorite item.