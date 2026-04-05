The Ultimate Ranking Of Aldi Frozen Breakfast Items

I've tried and ranked store-bought pancake mixes, so I've gotten pretty picky about pancakes. And while the Breakfast Best frozen buttermilk pancakes are better than I expected, they don't quite measure up to most consumer mixes. Don't get me wrong — they're surprisingly good. I prepared them in the toaster, and with two cycles on low, they popped up nice and warm, and just a little bit crustier than homemade pancakes. I had expected them to be much firmer out of the toaster than they were, so that was a plus.

They're quite sweet on their own, even before adding syrup, but I prefer just a hint of savoriness in a pancake to balance and enhance the sweetness of the syrup. And that slightly crusty outer surface made them difficult to cut with just a fork. I can only imagine how tough they would have been if I'd followed the microwave instructions instead.

But one unusual feature I like is how they're packaged. Inside the outer bag is a plastic sleeve with stacks of three pancakes sealed into individual segments. I love that this will reduce freezer burn, no matter how long they last in my freezer, though I do wish they were divided into pairs or stacks of four. Running two more cycles in my two-slice toaster just for a single straggling pancake is a bit of a nuisance — by the time the third pancake is done, the first two start to go cold. Still, overall, I love that I can toss these in the toaster when my kids ask for pancakes the second my eyes open.