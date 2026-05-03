What Are City-Owned Grocery Stores (And How Do They Differ From Your Everyday Chains)?

City-owned grocery stores are getting a bit of attention lately as New York City recently announced plans to open one in each of the city's five boroughs, starting in East Harlem. But if your town doesn't have city-owned grocery stores, you might be wondering what exactly they are and how they differ from the everyday chains many people shop at. At its core, a city-owned grocery store is exactly as the name implies: owned and operated by the city in which it is located, as opposed to privately owned companies and family-owned grocery stores like Ridley's. The model allows local shoppers to better afford essential items.

At privately owned grocery stores, where profit is a primary goal of the business model, customers often have to look for weekly deals on meats and other products in order to stretch their budget. But the goal of city-owned grocery stores isn't to just offer weekly specials — it is to simply offer lower prices across the board. In the case of the planned stores in NYC, the city would own the property, which would cut back on overhead, like rent, that forces privately owned grocery stores to charge higher prices, thus allowing the savings to be passed on to customers in the form of lower prices on essential goods.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average household in the United States spends more than $6,000 each year on groceries, and that price is part of an upward trend — the cost of groceries rose by 34% between 2019 and 2024. That is a clear indication that a grocery store that can help ease the burden for families could be a great solution.