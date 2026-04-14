The Grocery Store Meat Section That Offers Amazing Weekly Deals
Based in North Carolina and expanded to over 100 locations across 22 states, The Fresh Market is a beloved grocery store, popular for its wide range of fresh produce, unique products, and many seasonal offerings. This has led this specialty retailer to end up on many "best of" lists over the years. While some of the store's offerings are on the pricier side, the meat section is known for its wide assortment of relatively affordable and quality products, so it makes sense The Fresh Market appears on our list of 12 grocery chains with the highest quality meat departments. After all, you can get many items at discounted prices thanks to the store's weekly specials and various deals.
Discounted products on offer will vary based on local markets and available stock. Though some customers have found that Tuesday and Thursday generally feature noteworthy deals on meat. Not only are the weekly specials a great offer on their own, but avid Fresh Market shoppers can also tack on additional member-only discounts. And this isn't an exclusive paid membership; it's free to sign up for a loyalty card that you can use to access specialty pricing both in stores and online.
One recurring discount over the years included $2.99 fresh chicken and chuck on Tuesdays for members of The Ultimate Loyalty Experience. Though, it seems since 2025, the prices have increased. Now, you can get boneless, skinless chicken breast for $3.99, and ground chuck for $4.99. On Thursdays, customers can get chicken pot pie for $10, as well as pre-breaded and seasoned chicken cutlets for just $5 per pound. As for other meat products to try, when taste testing various brands of sausage, Chowhound ranked The Fresh Market's sausage best for flavor and quality, which you can also find at discounted rates.
Make the most of The Fresh Market's selection
Fresh chicken is one protein you can consistently get a great deal on at The Fresh Market. Sometimes prices are as low as up to half off. Products range from individual cutlets and chicken breasts to family packs that are surprisingly affordable for the quantity you get. You'll also find other deals on prime beef that are up to 25% off both online and in person, depending on when you shop. And to maximize your savings, make sure to note these nine best shopping tips for saving money on beef in general.
The Fresh Market's sale offers are constantly changing and will depend on availability on the day you shop, as well as your store's stock lists. If you're wondering what offers are available at your local store, you can go to the specialty grocer's website and search based on state and zip code. Checking in advance will prepare you with the most accurate details on what deals you can expect when you arrive in stores.
While The Fresh Market may seem out of range for some budgets, the weekly deals, paired with loyalty card discounts, can get you some really high-quality items for cheap. Members-only prices can help you save with buy-one-get-one offers and buy-X-get-Y deals. You can also access more information about new daily specials by signing up for The Fresh Market's email newsletter, which is a useful way to help determine when it's best to stop by to shop the meat section.