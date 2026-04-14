The Grocery Store Meat Section That Offers Amazing Weekly Deals

Based in North Carolina and expanded to over 100 locations across 22 states, The Fresh Market is a beloved grocery store, popular for its wide range of fresh produce, unique products, and many seasonal offerings. This has led this specialty retailer to end up on many "best of" lists over the years. While some of the store's offerings are on the pricier side, the meat section is known for its wide assortment of relatively affordable and quality products, so it makes sense The Fresh Market appears on our list of 12 grocery chains with the highest quality meat departments. After all, you can get many items at discounted prices thanks to the store's weekly specials and various deals.

Discounted products on offer will vary based on local markets and available stock. Though some customers have found that Tuesday and Thursday generally feature noteworthy deals on meat. Not only are the weekly specials a great offer on their own, but avid Fresh Market shoppers can also tack on additional member-only discounts. And this isn't an exclusive paid membership; it's free to sign up for a loyalty card that you can use to access specialty pricing both in stores and online.

One recurring discount over the years included $2.99 fresh chicken and chuck on Tuesdays for members of The Ultimate Loyalty Experience. Though, it seems since 2025, the prices have increased. Now, you can get boneless, skinless chicken breast for $3.99, and ground chuck for $4.99. On Thursdays, customers can get chicken pot pie for $10, as well as pre-breaded and seasoned chicken cutlets for just $5 per pound. As for other meat products to try, when taste testing various brands of sausage, Chowhound ranked The Fresh Market's sausage best for flavor and quality, which you can also find at discounted rates.